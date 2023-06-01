The Pat Donovan Award is given the top male and female scholar athlete at Helena High. Honorees must have participated in two or more sports all four years while exhibiting stellar attributes in athletics, academics, character, attendance, sportsmanship, leadership and citizenship.

Petre was a three-spot standout for Helena High and this past weekend, won a state championship in the triple jump after a mark of 22-5. He also finished fourth in the 300 hurdles, in addition to being an all-state selection for Helena on the football field last fall.

"It's a great way to end my high school career," Petre said. "I can't thank everyone enough for all the help they've given me along the way. My coaches, parents and teammates. It's just a great way to end it."

The future Montana State Bobcat, who holds the school record in the long jump (22-6.5) and the fourth-best 300 hurdles time is a two-time all-stater on the football field, but was first-team in 2022 after three interceptions as Helena posted a record of 7-3. Petre also averaged 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds for the boys basketball team, earning a selection to the Second-Team IR All-Area Team.

Joining Petre as the Pat Donovan award winner is Heuiser, another all-state athlete in multiple sports. She was part of the Bengals fourth-place team in the 1,600-meter relay at state track and also has the fourth-fastest 400-meter relay split time in Helena High girls track and field history (1:02.4).

Heuiser was stellar in track and field but she dominated on the volleyball court for the Bengals and was a two-time all-state performer. After starting as a freshman and helping Helena reach the state title game, she finished with 856 kills and 196 blocks. HHS also won the Western AA divisional tournament in Heusier's senior season.

In addition to track and volleyball, Heuiser also played basketball for the Bengals. She'll continue her athletic career on the Carroll College volleyball team joining her sister Liz, another former Donovan Award winner.

"It's really cool," Lauren said. "Especially since my sister has won it before. It's a really great honor."