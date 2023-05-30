Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When you talk about athletes at Capital High School that excelled in athletics, sportsmanship, leadership, citizenship and scholastic — all things that determine the winner of the Bob Bean and Jude Gleason Awards — Talon Marsh and Kayla Almquist are the perfect recipients.

Marsh re-wrote many of the records within the Capital High football program and was also named Montana's Gatorade Player of the Year for high school football.

The future Montana State Bobcat set a single season record with 23 sacks this past season for the Bruins, who went 12-0 and won the Class AA state championship after a 35-14 win over Bozeman.

Marsh dominated that night, notching eight tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks and six quarterback hurries. Marsh actually holds the single-game, season, and career records for sacks, tackles for loss and hurries. He's got 42 career sacks, 53 hurries and 59 tackles for loss. In all, he holds 10 Capital football records.

In addition to being a two-time all-state performer on the football field, Marsh was a three-time placer in Class AA wrestling and won the 285-pound state championship as a junior after an undefeated season. He also won the quick pin award at the 2022 Class AA state tournament.

Marsh finished as the runner-up in 2023 and also earned all-state honors in track, making him the only Capital athlete this year to earn all-state in three separate sports.

"It's pretty cool to be one of the top athletes in the different sports I do," Marsh said. "There are a lot of really good competitors around the state and to get all-state in all three is pretty cool."

Marsh was part of his second team state championship this past weekend with the CHS boys track team. Capital tied Gallatin with a total of 63 points. Marsh scored two of those with his fifth-place finish in the shot put after a throw of 49-6.25.

"It's a pretty big honor," Marsh said of the Bob Bean award. "Tucker (Zanto) won it last year and to follow someone like that is pretty special."

The Jude Gleason Award, which recognizes the female athlete that best represents the qualities of sportsmanship, leadership and citizenship, as well as scholastic and athletic achievement was Almquist, a starter for the Bruins in both basketball and volleyball this season.

Almquist was part of state championship teams in basketball and volleyball during her time with the Bruins. Yet, her favorite part of being a Capital High athlete, were the Senior nights.

"I love senior nights," she said. "They are very emotional. They are bittersweet but it's such a great moment to celebrate those four years. It's crazy they they're over now."

As far as winning the Jude Gleason award, which was won by Parklyn Heller in the 2021-22 school year, "Whenever you receive an award in memory of someone, it's a great honor. I just had great teammates and coaches to help me get this award honestly," Almquist said.

"I'm going to have to throw it in my brother's face a little bit," she added. "We're a competitive family. But growing up as a Bruin and getting this award, it's pretty awesome to be a part of."

Almquist was honorable mention all-area in both basketball and volleyball this past year for the Bruins. On the hardwood, she averaged 5.6 points per game as a senior and connected on 37 career 3-pointers.

She will begin studying nursing at Carroll College in the fall.