'It's been a roller coaster': Alex Barker, McKinlee Mihelish named Capital's top-scholar athletes

Even though spring sports didn't take place this year for Helena Capital, two Bruins who shined in all three seasons during their careers took home the Bob Bean and Judy Gleason Awards this week.

Alex Barker, a Capital senior, took home the award for the top-scholar male athlete (Bob Bean). Barker participated in football, swimming and track during his athletic career with the Bruins.

Recipients must have participated in sports while exhibiting stellar attributes in athletics, academics, character, attendance, sportsmanship, leadership and citizenship.

Barker, who will graduate with a GPA of 3.7, is attending Montana State next year to study architecture after what's been a trying senior year.

Not only has Barker been affected by COVID-19, like the rest of the 2020 class, but life took a dramatic turn this past winter when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

"It's been a roller coaster," Barker said. "At first, it was pretty emotional, but then it just got better and better. Right now, the side effects of chemo aren't too bad for me right now, so I'm doing fine. I'm feeling good."

Barker was diagnosed in January and suddenly, his high school athletic career was over.