High School Roundup: Capital soccer teams roll Butte,

The Helena Capital boys soccer team kept pace with Missoula Hellgate in the race for first in the Western AA boys standings on Saturday with a 7-1 win on the road over Butte.

Trey Moseman opened the score for Capital after an assist from Bridger Leflange's. Tizer Kazmierowski found Josiah Bibeau for the second and Kazmierowski actually put home the third goal himself. Junior Liam McAdams scored his first varsity goal in the 38th minute on a penalty, while Nate Wilcox added a fifth in the 39th. Butte cut the lead to four early in the second half, as the Bruins rotated players and had 22 see action. Luke Anderson, a CHS freshman, also scored his first varsity and McAdams finished the scoring off, heading in a goal for his second of the day.

"A great rainy day to play and we did what we had do -- not always at our best I'd say -- to get the points," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "Really happy for Liam and Luke to get their goals today too. We have some work to do yet to play a complete 80 minutes."

In Helena, the Bengal boys dropped a tight match against Missoula Sentinel by the score of 2-1. Fletcher Buck had the goal for the Bengals.

The Capital girls were also in Butte on Saturday and the Bruins also won 6-0 on a soggy day. Scout Jenkins notched a hat trick for the Capital girls while Lauren Hoxie, Olivia Wigton and Morgan Kaufman added goals too. Sydney Emmons also added two assists.

