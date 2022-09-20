Helena volleyball team stays unbeaten in Western AA with win over Butte

Whether at home or on the road, the Helena High volleyball team just keeps winning and on Tuesday, the Bengals won their fifth straight to open Western AA conference play thanks to a 3-0 sweep over the Butte Bulldogs.

The Western AA rivals met in Butte and the Bengals, who will also be on the road Thursday against Sentinel, wasted no time and won by the scores of 25-23, 25-12 and 25-17.

Mackenzie Jackson continued her strong play of late with a team-high five kills, a total that was matched by Birdie Heuiser. Jackson also led the Bengals with three aces. Kim Feller pitched in with 18 assists, while Morin Blaise had nine digs. Lauren Heuiser managed four blocks in the win for HHS.

Helena High is now 8-3 overall and 5-0 in the Western AA. They will wrap up their week on Thursday before taking on Capital in the first crosstown matchup next Thursday.

Divisional golf

The postseason arrives on Wednesday for high school golf as the Bengals and Bruins will head to Kalispell for the Western AA Divisional. The top team and individual golfers will advance to the Class AA state tournament in Helena the following week at Green Meadow Country Club.