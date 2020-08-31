Three Helena High golfers finish in top 10 at Belgrade Invitational; Bengals, Bruins in top 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Helena High and Capital golf teams were back in action Monday, as both teams were in Belgrade for an invitational tournament.

And on the boys side of things, two Helena players, Austin Zeiler and Logan Meyer were fifth and sixth. Each shot a 74. The Bengals, who also got an 85 from Bryen Stoner and a 91 from Myles Jacobs, were third overall with 324 in the team competition. Gallatin High won with 296. Capital was fourth with 325.

The Bruins were led by Caswell Bloomquist and Dutch Teders, who each shot an 80. Cole Hines also contributed a strong round with an 81. He was followed by Dylan Dobbins, who fired an 84 and Brett Stoos, who shot a 92.

In the girls competition, Helena High didn't have enough girls to contend for the team title, but the Bengals had two golfers finish in the top 16.

Lauren Williams carded an 83 for Helena High, which was good enough for ninth place, while her teammate, Celi Chapman wound up with a 91 for 16th.

Lexi Menen was the top scorer for Capital, as she notched a team-best 99. Megan Swanson (104), Paige O'Mara (107), Makayla Buey (108) and Zita Gravely (114) were the other varsity participants for the Bruins, who were seventh as a team.

Bozeman won the girls title with 332 strokes, followed by Butte High in second with 357 and Billings West in third with 375.

