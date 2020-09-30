Looking ahead to Class AA state golf for Capital, Helena High

Megan Swanson and Paige O'Mara are fresh off top-10 finishes at the Western AA, while Lexi McNew (11th), Makayla Bury (14th) and Zita Gravley (15th) will be competing at state as well.

"I think our boys are going to be right there," Lyndes said. "Gallatin is going to be tough to beat but we should be right in the mix for that second-third spot. It will be tougher for our girls but if we focus on keeping it under 400 and playing our best, who knows what will happen?"

Lauren Williams, who was an all-state golfer last season, will be looking to earn the honor again, along with Celi Chapman, who was all-state as a freshman a year ago. They will be the only Helena girls competing.

The State AA golf tournament will tee off in Missoula at the Larchmont Golf Course and the Missoula Country Club on Thursday and Friday.

Golfers will be grouped with their team throughout the tournament instead of the leaders to minimize the risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

Each golfer is allowed to have up to two spectators present. Thursday's round is set to begin with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. at the Larchmont Golf Course. Friday's round is slated for 10:30 a.m. at the Missoula Country Club.

