Local Sports Briefs: Helena High boys get 2nd, Capital girls third in Kalispell golf tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Helena High and Capital golf teams were in Kalispell Thursday and both squads shot some solid scores leading into divisionals.

The Helena High boys took second in the team competition with a total of 319 strokes. Glacier won with 306 and Capital was sixth with 343.

Logan Meyer led the way for the Bengals with a 75 to take second overall. He was followed by Austin Zeiler, who shot a 77, as well as Byren Stoner (82), Myles Jacobs (85) and Dylan Dobbins (96).

Capital got an 86 from Caswell Bloomquist, however the top scorer overall was Cale Hiles with an 82. Brett Stoos posted an 86; Dutch Teders had an 89, Dylan Dobbins got a 96.

On the girls side of things, Capital was third with a total score of 393. Lexi McNew led the Bruins with a 90 and she was followed by Zita Gravely 96 and Megan Swanson with a 102.

The Helena High girls didn't register a team score, but Lauren Williams fired an 86 and Celi Chapman was closed behind with an 88.

Volleyball

Jefferson improved to 4-0 on the young volleyball season with a 3-0 sweep over Manhattan in Class B action Thursday night. The Panthers won by the scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-19. Dakota Edmisten led the way for Jefferson with 14 kills and 10 digs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0