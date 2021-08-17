Local Roundup: Helena Capital golf opens season with 2nd-place showing in Great Falls

Prior to the start of the high school golf season, Capital head coach Casey Lyndes expressed optimism that the Bruin boys would contend for a team trophy once again in 2021.
And after the two-day, season-opening Great Falls Invitational, it appears he was right as Capital finished ahead of every Class AA team but Gallatin.
"It was a great way for us to start the season," Lyndes said.
Gallatin took first on the boys side with a score of 580; CHS was second with 612 and Glacier finished third. Joe McGreevey was the top individual finisher for the Bruins taking ninth with a total 75 on Tuesday, which followed the 74 he shot Monday.
Cale Hines finished 11th for the Bruins and Dutch Teders also took home a top-20 showing after firing a 75 at Eagle Falls on Tuesday. Dylan Dobbins followed up a first-round 93, with an 80. Kyler Meredith closed out his tournament with a 90 to give him a two-round total of 167.
Billings West took home the girls title, finishing with 661 total, while Bozeman was second with 677. Billings Senior led after the first day but took third. Helena Capital was sixth with a total of 773.
The Bruins didn't place anyone in the top 10, but Paige O'Mara had a solid showing with a total of 182. MaKayla Bury joined her in breaking 100 both days, finishing with a total of 188 (92-96). Olivia McGreevey wrapped up with a 202, Paige Springer finished with 204 and Megan Swanson posted a score of 211.
Helena High didn't have enough girls to compete in the team race but Sarah Halftery finished 15th after carding rounds of 87 on both days of the tournament. Teammate Keaton Normandy posted a score of 216.
The Helena High boys finished well back in the team race but did see four of the of its five golfers break 100 on the second day in Great Falls. Ian McAlpin was the top scorer for the Bengals with a 190 that included a 92 on Tuesday, a six-shot improvement from the first round.
Joey Seliskar bested his first-round score by 13 strokes, notching an 87 on Tuesday, giving him a 187 total. Myles Jacobs posted a 193 and rounding out things for Helena were Hunter Pandis (207) and Avery Sanders (247).
The East Helena golf team was in Dillon on Tuesday and the weather caused the tournament to be stopped after nine holes. Not all of the scores were available at press time but Gianna Gutowski shot a 52 for the Vigilantes in the girls meet to take ninth.
The Bengals and Bruins will be back in action on Monday and Tuesday in Missoula.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406