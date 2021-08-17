Local Roundup: Helena Capital golf opens season with 2nd-place showing in Great Falls

Prior to the start of the high school golf season, Capital head coach Casey Lyndes expressed optimism that the Bruin boys would contend for a team trophy once again in 2021.

And after the two-day, season-opening Great Falls Invitational, it appears he was right as Capital finished ahead of every Class AA team but Gallatin.

"It was a great way for us to start the season," Lyndes said.

Gallatin took first on the boys side with a score of 580; CHS was second with 612 and Glacier finished third. Joe McGreevey was the top individual finisher for the Bruins taking ninth with a total 75 on Tuesday, which followed the 74 he shot Monday.

Cale Hines finished 11th for the Bruins and Dutch Teders also took home a top-20 showing after firing a 75 at Eagle Falls on Tuesday. Dylan Dobbins followed up a first-round 93, with an 80. Kyler Meredith closed out his tournament with a 90 to give him a two-round total of 167.

Billings West took home the girls title, finishing with 661 total, while Bozeman was second with 677. Billings Senior led after the first day but took third. Helena Capital was sixth with a total of 773.