Local roundup: Capital golf teams in contention in Kalispell

After playing on their home course last week at Bill Roberts in Helena, the Capital High golf team was in Kalispell on Wednesday to take on a mixture of teams from Class AA and Class A.

The two-day meet opened on Wednesday and the Bruins are currently in fourth in the boys tournament, as well as sixth in the girls tournament.

Joe McGreevey continued to play well and shot an opening-round 71 to sit three shots behind Billy Smith. Dutch Teders also carded a 76 for Capital and is sitting in 15th place. Kyler Meredith is also tied for 20th after signing for a 77. Capital has a team total of 306 and trails first-place Whitefish (300) by six. Glacier (301) and Polson (303) are also within striking distance.

Polson also leads the girls tournament and Capital is sitting in sixth after a first-round total of 414. Paige Springer was the top individual scorer for the CHS girls thanks to a 98. Paige O'Mara also cracked 100 with a 99. Olivia McGreevey is also in the top 25 after day one thanks to a 103.

On Tuesday night, the East Helena volleyball team took on Corvallis and dropped a three-set match by the scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-22 to the Blue Devils in a match played in Corvallis.

Dru Lindsey had a productive outing for the Vigilantes with nine digs and four aces. Dymon Root also continued to play well for East Helena with three kills and two blocks. Teagan Wigen was the assist leader with six.