Local roundup: Capital golf teams card top-4 finishes in Kalispell, Bengals' Sarah Halferty takes third

After two solid days of play in Kalispell, the Helena Capital boys and girls golf teams each came away with top-four finishes.

The Bruin girls took second with a two-day total of 773, which put them 21 hosts behind Glacier which won the team title with 752. The CHS boys ended up taking fourth, just 12 shots behind Glacier and Whitefish. The Wolfpack won the title in a playoff. Sentinel was third with 632.

Paige O'Mara was eighth for the Bruins, while teammates Megan Swanson and Makayla Bury also finished in the top 12. Sarah Halferty was the top finisher for Helena High and she managed third overall, following rounds of 83 and 90.

Bury (98-86), Swanson (94-99) and O'Mara (96-95) were the only Capital girls to break 100 in both rounds.

Leading the way for the Capital boys was Cale Hines' (156) seventh-place finish, while Kyler Meredith (159) took 14th and Dutch Teders (160) finished 16th. Joe McGreevey wasn't far behind for the Bruins with a final total of 164.

For Helena, in addition to Halfery finishing in the top three overall, the Bengal boys also had solid showings from Joey Seliskar (89-91) as well as Myles Jacobs (94-93) as they were the only Bengal boys players to break 100 both days.