Jefferson's Celi Chapman repeats as All-Area Golfer of the year in 2021-22

For the second year in a row, Jefferson's Celi Chapman has been named as the top golfer of the year in the Independent Record's coverage area and following her Class B state title this spring, it was a no-brainer.
Chapman posted back-to-back rounds of 81 in May for the Panthers to bring home the Class B girls individual title in addition to leading Jefferson a fourth-place finish overall in the girls competition.
Last year, Chapman was all-state in Class AA and Class B. However, this year, she played just Class B golf and earned her third all-state honor, as well as the state championship.
Capital's Joe McGreevey was another contender and put together a solid season, finishing fourth at state following a two-round total of 146 at the state tournament. He also won the Western AA Divisional title and helped the Bruins take third at state.
There were seven golfers in the area that earned all-state honors this season and the complete all-area golf team is listed below:
Celi Chapman, JHS
State B/C girls champion; 81-81--162; Led Lady Panthers to fourth-place at State B/C; Won six tourney titles during the season - Jefferson, Florence/Darby, Manhattan Christian, Missoula Loyola, Top 2 Meet, Divisionals; 3-time All-Stater; Career PRs 36/9, 75/18
Joe McGreevey, CHS
Tied for fourth-place at State AA, 72-74--146; Led Bruins to third-place at State; Seventh-place at Western AA Tourney, helped CHS to Divisional title; Helena Invitational champion, shot 67 second round
Dutch Teeders, CHS
Tied for seventh-place at State AA, 75-75--150; Helped Bruins to third-place at State; Third-place Western AA Tourney, led CHS to Divisional title
Colin Field, JHS
Seventh-place at State B/C, 83-83--166; Led Panthers to State championship; Shot 86 at Western B D-III tourney
Peyton Toney, Towns
Ninth-place at State B/C, 80-87--167; Western B D-III champion; 2-time All-Stater
Luke Eckmann, JHS
13th-place at State B/C, 82087--169; Helped Panthers to State championship
Trinity Wilson, Towns
14th-place at State B/C, 103-93--196
Sarah Halferty, HHS
17th-place at State AA, 92-89--181; Fifth-place at Western AA Tourney
Tyson Lee, JHS
16th at State B/C, 89-83--172; Helped Panthers to State championship; fifth-place at Divisionals
Ben Werner, JHS
17th at State B/C, 87-86--173; Helped Panthers to State championship
Olivia McGreevey, CHS
21st (tie) at State AA, 96-91--187; Placed ninth at Western AA Tourney, helped CHS to Divisional title
Megan Swanson, CHS
21st (tie) at State AA, 100-87--187; Placed eighth at Western AA Tourney, helped CHS to Divisional title
Paige O'Mara, CHS
24th at State AA, 92-96--188; Placed sixth at Western AA Tourney, led CHS to Divisional title
Honorable Mention
Cale Hines, CHS; Makayla Bury, CHS; Preston Field, JHS; Alice Brummer, Towns; Jessie Harris, JHS
