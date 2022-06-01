Jefferson's Celi Chapman repeats as All-Area Golfer of the year in 2021-22

For the second year in a row, Jefferson's Celi Chapman has been named as the top golfer of the year in the Independent Record's coverage area and following her Class B state title this spring, it was a no-brainer.

Chapman posted back-to-back rounds of 81 in May for the Panthers to bring home the Class B girls individual title in addition to leading Jefferson a fourth-place finish overall in the girls competition.



Last year, Chapman was all-state in Class AA and Class B. However, this year, she played just Class B golf and earned her third all-state honor, as well as the state championship.

Capital's Joe McGreevey was another contender and put together a solid season, finishing fourth at state following a two-round total of 146 at the state tournament. He also won the Western AA Divisional title and helped the Bruins take third at state.

There were seven golfers in the area that earned all-state honors this season and the complete all-area golf team is listed below:

Celi Chapman, JHS

State B/C girls champion; 81-81--162; Led Lady Panthers to fourth-place at State B/C; Won six tourney titles during the season - Jefferson, Florence/Darby, Manhattan Christian, Missoula Loyola, Top 2 Meet, Divisionals; 3-time All-Stater; Career PRs 36/9, 75/18

Joe McGreevey, CHS

Tied for fourth-place at State AA, 72-74--146; Led Bruins to third-place at State; Seventh-place at Western AA Tourney, helped CHS to Divisional title; Helena Invitational champion, shot 67 second round

Dutch Teeders, CHS

Tied for seventh-place at State AA, 75-75--150; Helped Bruins to third-place at State; Third-place Western AA Tourney, led CHS to Divisional title

Colin Field, JHS

Seventh-place at State B/C, 83-83--166; Led Panthers to State championship; Shot 86 at Western B D-III tourney

Peyton Toney, Towns

Ninth-place at State B/C, 80-87--167; Western B D-III champion; 2-time All-Stater

Luke Eckmann, JHS

13th-place at State B/C, 82087--169; Helped Panthers to State championship

Trinity Wilson, Towns

14th-place at State B/C, 103-93--196

Sarah Halferty, HHS

17th-place at State AA, 92-89--181; Fifth-place at Western AA Tourney

Tyson Lee, JHS

16th at State B/C, 89-83--172; Helped Panthers to State championship; fifth-place at Divisionals

Ben Werner, JHS

17th at State B/C, 87-86--173; Helped Panthers to State championship

Olivia McGreevey, CHS

21st (tie) at State AA, 96-91--187; Placed ninth at Western AA Tourney, helped CHS to Divisional title

Megan Swanson, CHS

21st (tie) at State AA, 100-87--187; Placed eighth at Western AA Tourney, helped CHS to Divisional title

Paige O'Mara, CHS

24th at State AA, 92-96--188; Placed sixth at Western AA Tourney, led CHS to Divisional title

Honorable Mention

Cale Hines, CHS; Makayla Bury, CHS; Preston Field, JHS; Alice Brummer, Towns; Jessie Harris, JHS