Helena Capital golf teams in fifth after day one of Class AA golf

After the opening day of the Class AA state golf tournament, both the Helena Capital girls and boys teams are sitting in fifth place.
Missoula Sentinel is leading after the first day of the boys tournament, which is being held in Missoula after shooting a first-day total of 305. Glacier is tied in second with Gallatin at 308, followed by Billings Senior (331) and Capital (335).
Caswell Bloomquist led the way for the Bruins with a 79, which has him in position to finish as an all-state performer if can place in the top 15. He's currently 13th.
Dutch Teders is also in contention after shooting an 82 and sitting 22nd after the first round. Brett Stoos fired an 85, while Cale Hines shot an 89 and Dylan Dobbins carded a 97.
The Capital girls also find themselves in fifth place after posting a team total of 382. Lexi McNew (15th) led the Bruns with a team-best 87. Paige O'Mara (95) and Makayla Bury (99) also broke 100. Megan Swanson posted a 101 and Zita Gravely finished with a 106.
In the girls competition, Bozeman is leading with 321 strokes, followed by Billings West (355) in second and Butte (357) in third.
Celi Chapman of Helena High fired an opening-round 83 to land in 10th. Her teammate, Lauren Williams is also in 13th after an 85. The Helena boys got an 86 from Austin Zeiler, as well as an 89 from Logan Meyer. Both are outside the top 35.
The tournament will conclude on Friday in Missoula. Top-15 finishers earn all-state honors.
