East Helena golfer Tayler Hadley takes home tournament win in Whitefish

East Helena's Tayler Hadley continues her hot start to the 2022 high school golf season as she notched her second top-two finish in as many tournaments for the Vigilantes.

After finishing as the runner-up last week in Butte, Hadley posted a round of 90 on Monday in Whitefish, in order to win her first individual crown of the season. Brooklyn Brown of Hamilton was second with a 94, followed by Stella Jaffe who was third from Whitefish with a 97.

Reece Malyevac won the boys medalist honors with a round of 70. The Libby golfer finished just ahead of Brady Powell of Corvallis who shot a 73 and Johnny Nix of Whitefish who carded a 75.

In addition to Hadley winning the individual title in Whitefish, the Vigilante boys took sixth place as a team with a total of 358. Whitefish won with a total of 322. The Bulldogs also won the girls team title with a score of 446.

Justin Brewer had the low round for the East Helena boys with an 84. Eli Fox signed for an 88 on his scoreboard, while Karsen Bushnell shot a 90, Will Carroll posted a 97 and Kaleb Curtiss finished with a 106.