Dutch Teders leads Missoula Invitational after day one; CHS girls 2nd, boys 6th

Dutch Teders was Capital's No. 1 golfer on Monday at the Missoula Invitational and he certainly played like it, grabbing a first-round lead after a blistering 71.

Teders leads the field in Missoula by one shot after 18 holes in the two-day event. Torrin Ellis of Polson (71) and Colin McCarthy of Sentinel (73) are nipping at his heels at just one and two shots off the pace respectively.

Kyler Meredith joined his Bruins teammate in the top 10 after round one and he's tied for sixth place following a 76.

Jacob Brown and Kash Helfert both carded 90s, while Mattias Tucker posted a 96 for CHS which is in fifth place as a team after day one. Polson (298) holds a 12-shot advantage over Glacier; Sentinel is 16 shots back at 314. Capital is in sixth with a total of 327.

Helena High is currently sitting in 10th place. Will Johnson shot a 92 to post the Bengals' top score which was matched by Cael Murgel. Logan Terry and Zane Gehring also shot 99s; Avery Sanders finished with a 103.

In the girls tournament, Capital is just two shots behind Frenchtown which leads with 371 after day one. The Bruins posted a team total of 373 and had four golfers break 100 led by Paige O'Mara who is in fifth place after an 86. Her teammate Paige Springer shot a 90 and is tied for seventh.

Olivia McGreevey turned in a 98 and is also 15th, while Sammie McCutcheon finished her round with 99. Kathleen Cook also finished with a score of 108 for CHS.

Polson trails Capital by one shot in the team race as well with a total of 374. Helena High finished with a team total of 438 on Monday after the opening round in the girls tournament. The scores included Mia Taylor (107), Glacia Lucchetti (108), Mya Helvik (109) and Arabell Fontaine (114).

The Missoula Invite will wrap up Tuesday.