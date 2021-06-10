Celi Chapman leads Independent Record's All-Area Golf team

Golf can be a wild sport in Montana, mostly due the unpredictable weather.

That's why some classifications play the sport in the fall (Class AA and Class A), while others (Class B/C) play in the spring.

This calendar also allowed Celi Chapman to become what is believed to be the first golfer to ever earn All-State honors in separate classifications.

During the fall season, playing for Helena High, Chapman finished 10th at the Class AA state girls tournament with a total score of 164.

Then, in the spring, she played for Jefferson after transferring and not only won the Western B Divisional title, but also finished runner-up at the Class B state tournament. She won a total of three tournaments this spring and all those efforts earned Chapman the recognition of being the Independent Record's All-Area Golfer of the Year for 2020-21.

Peyton Toney is another promising underclassman and finished fourth this past season for Townsend as a freshman during the Class B state tourney. Capital's Caswell Bloomquist, who finished 13th at the AA state tournament, was the only other boys player in the area to earn All-State honors with a top-15 finish.