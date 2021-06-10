Celi Chapman leads Independent Record's All-Area Golf team

Golf can be a wild sport in Montana, mostly due the unpredictable weather.
That's why some classifications play the sport in the fall (Class AA and Class A), while others (Class B/C) play in the spring.
This calendar also allowed Celi Chapman to become what is believed to be the first golfer to ever earn All-State honors in separate classifications.
During the fall season, playing for Helena High, Chapman finished 10th at the Class AA state girls tournament with a total score of 164.
Then, in the spring, she played for Jefferson after transferring and not only won the Western B Divisional title, but also finished runner-up at the Class B state tournament. She won a total of three tournaments this spring and all those efforts earned Chapman the recognition of being the Independent Record's All-Area Golfer of the Year for 2020-21.
Peyton Toney is another promising underclassman and finished fourth this past season for Townsend as a freshman during the Class B state tourney. Capital's Caswell Bloomquist, who finished 13th at the AA state tournament, was the only other boys player in the area to earn All-State honors with a top-15 finish.
On the girls side of things, Lauren Williams of Helena High earned an All-Area selection after finishing 13th and getting All-State in Class AA for the second time. Trinity Wilson of Townsend also got All-State honors in Class B after taking 11th at the state meet as a sophomore.
The full all-area team is listed below.
2020-21 IR All-Area Golf
Celi Chapman, Helena High/Jefferson, sophomore
State Girls B Tournament runner-up, 80-84—154; Western B Division champion, 82; Bigfork’s Hullett Invitational champion, 85; Anaconda Invite champion, 87; 10th at AA Girls Tournament, 83-81—164; Believed to be the first person to make all-state golf in two different classes in the same school year; 2020-21 IR Golfer of the Year.
Peyton Toney, Townsend, freshman
Placed fourth at State B Boys Tournament, 79-82—161; Placed 8th at Western Divisionals, 87.
Lauren Williams, Helena, senior
Placed 11th at State AA Girls Tournament, 85-80—165; 2-time All-Stater; Placed 5th at Western AA Divisionals, 92-92—184.
Caswell Bloomquist, Capital, senior
Placed 13th at the State AA Boys Tournament, 79-79—158; Helped Bruins to fifth at State; Placed 3rd at Divisionals, 76-76—152.
Trinity Wilson, Townsend, sophomore
Placed 11th at State B Girls Tournament, 94-102—196; Placed 6th at Western B Divisionals, 103.
Lexi McNew, Capital, senior
Placed 18th at State AA Girls Tournament, 87-93—180; Helped Lady Bruins to fifth at State.
Zita Graveley, Capital, senior
Placed 24th at State AA Girls Tournament, 106-82—188; Helped Lady Bruins to fifth at State.
Dutch Teders, Capital, sophomore
Placed 25th at State AA Boys Tournament, 82-84—166; Helped Bruins to fifth at State.
Honorable Mention: Logan Meyer, Helena; Paige O’Mara, Capital; Preston Field, Jefferson