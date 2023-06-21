With local golfers in Class AA, Class A, and Class B, taking part in two separate seasons, the Independent Record's All-Area Golf team is always unveiled following the spring season.

And the wait is finally over as the Player of the Year for local high school golf, Capital's Joe McGreevey, was actually doing his damage on the course last fall.

McGreevey led the Bruins to the Class AA state title in addition to finishing third overall in the Class AA boys state tournament.

McGreevey's opening-round 65 at the state tournament at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena set a school record and the tone for the Bruins, who ran away with the team title thanks to McGreevey taking third, as well as Dutch Teders finishing fifth. Kyler Meredith took eighth for CHS, giving the Bruin boys three all-state finishers and their first state championship since 1987.

McGreevey also had a stellar performance at the Helena Invite, shooting a second-round 69 at Bill Roberts to win the event.

Jefferson's Celi Chapman was a close contender for the All-Area Player of the Year award. Chapman took home the honor the previous two years and was the Class B runner-up this past season. She wrapped up her career as a four-time all-state perfomer and also won the Western B Divisional title, while leading the Jefferson Panthers to their first ever team trophy at divsionals.

Colin Field was another contender for the award. He helped the Jefferson boys take second at the Class B state tournament, while also bringing home an individual title at divisionals.

The complete IR All-Area golf team for the 2022-23 school year is listed below:

2023 IR All-Area Golf

Joe McGreevey, Capital

Third at State AA, 65-78—143; Led Bruins to first State championship in 35 years; His first-round 65 is a CHS record for a State Tournament; Won the Helena Invitational (72-69—141); Placed runner-up at the Belgrade Invite (70-71—141); Third-place at Great Falls Invite (70-71—141); 2-time all-stater

Celi Chapman, Jefferson

State Girls B runner-up, 83-81—164; Divisional champion (74), Missoula Loyola champion (84-82—166), Bigfork champion (82), Livingston champion (77), Hamilton champion; 2-time IR Golfer of the Year (2021-22); 4-time all-stater

Dutch Teders, Capital

Fifth at State AA, 70-79—149; Helped Bruins to first State championship in 35 years; Tied for first at the Missoula Invitational, runner-up due to scorecard tiebreaker; 2-time all-stater

Peyton Toney, Townsend

Fifth at State B, 78-77—155; Ninth-place at Divisionals (80); Three Forks Invitational champion (72); 3-time all-stater

Kyler Meredith, Capital

Eighth at State AA, 75-75—150; Helped Bruins to first State championship in 35 years; Placed ninth at Great Falls Invite (78-70—148)

Ben Werner, Jefferson

Seventh at State B, 81-77—158; Led Panthers to State runner-up trophy; Seventh-place at Divisionals (79), third-place at Bigfork (77)

Olivia McGreevey, Capital

10th at Girls State AA, 86-88—174; 2-time all-stater; Divisional runner-up (87-88—175); 14th-place at Helena Invite

Tyson Lee, Jefferson

12th at State B, 82-80—162; Helped Panthers to State runner-up trophy; Divisional runner-up (75), Bigfork champion (76), third-place at Missoula Loyola (69-73—142)

Jesse Harris, Jefferson

14th at Girls State B, 100-99—199; Fifth-place at Divisionals (91), fourth-place at Missoula Loyola (93-95—188)

Colin Field, Jefferson

15th at State B (tie), 82-83—165; Helped Panthers to State runner-up trophy; Divisional champion (75), Livingston runner-up (78), fourth-place at Missoula Loyola (70-75—145)

Honorable Mention: Paige O’Mara (CHS), Keyan Coate (JHS), Jacob Brown (CHS)