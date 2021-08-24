Capital golf teams finish in top three in Missoula, multiple Bruins, Bengals finish in top 10

The Helena Capital golf teams finished second and third, in the girls and boys tournaments at the Missoula Invitational, which wrapped up on Tuesday.

Missoula Sentinel led the Bruins by 11 strokes in the boys tournament after the first day, 301 to 312. The Spartans finished off their first-place showing with a total of 586. Glacier was second with 609 and CHS was third with 623. Helena finished 10th with a total of 756.

Joe McGreevey of Capital fired consecutive rounds of 74 to wind up fifth after losing a scorecard playoff. Dutch Teders, another Bruin shot 76 both days to finish 10th. Cale Hines also managed a 13th-place showing with rounds of 78 and 81. Kyler Meredith (166, 23rd) and Dylan Dobbins (167, 25th) rounded out the varsity finishers for the Bruins.

Joey Seliaskar finished with a two-round total of 184 to lead the way for Helena High in 37th. Ian McAlpin (190, 40th), Hunter Pandis (190, 41st), Myles Jacobs (198, 43rd), and Will Johnson (229, 49th) were Helena's other varsity competitors.

The Capital girls started Tuesday trailing Glacier by 12 shots in the team race, only to best the Wolfpack by 10 shots. It wasn't enough to overcome Glacier, which won the girls team title, but it allowed the Bruins to finish runner-up.