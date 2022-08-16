Capital boys take 2nd, Joe McGreevey takes third at season-opening Great Falls Invite

The Capital boys golf team took home some hardware at the 2021 Class AA state tournament and after a solid start to the 2022 season, they have announced themselves as contenders once again.

During the conclusion of the two-day meet in Great Falls, the Bruins came within two shots of winning the team title after finishing with a total of 610 strokes overall, just two behind Glacier, the team champion with 608.

The Bruins got a stellar performance from Joe McGreevey, who backed up a first-round 70 with a 71 to take third place. Kyler Meredith also finished in the top 10 for CHS after a 70 on Tuesday, an eight-shot improvement from day one.

Dutch Teders also improved enough from day one to finish in the top 15. He posted an 81 Monday, but signed for a 75 on Tuesday. Jacob Brown notched an 82 to close out the tournament, while Caden McCullough posted a 97.

Helena High took 16th in the tournament. Will Johnson and Zane Gehring both broke 100 for the second straight day with rounds of 94 and 96 respectively. Cael Murgel posted a 102, which was a seven-shot improvement from the opening round. Logan Terry wound up with a 109 after a 96 on Monday and Avery Sanders finished with 102, four shots better than his opening-round 106.

Paige O'Mara, Megan Swanson, Olivia McGreevey, Paige Springer and Sammie McCutcheon got the season off to a solid start for the Bruin girls golf team which took fourth in Great Falls behind Billings West, Billings Senior and Gallatin.

Capital finished with a team total of 780. West won with 665, knocking off Billings Senior by 2 shots. Gallatin was third with 701. Olivia McGreevey was the top performer on the day for the Bruins as she followed up a round of 89, with a 90 to take 15th as an individual.

Swanson notched a 100, which was two shots better than the 102 she posted in the first round. O'Mara shot a 103, Springer finished with a 110 and McCutcheon wound up with 129.

Mia Taylor was the lone girl in the field for Helena High and she ended her tournament with a 118. Both the Bengals and Bruins will be back in action next week in Missoula on Aug. 22-23.

The first and only home tournament of the year (outside of the Class AA state tournament) will take place on Sept. 8-9 at the Bill Roberts Golf Course, as the Bruins and Bengals will host the Helena Invitational.