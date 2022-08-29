Capital boys, Joe McGreevey are within striking distance after day one in Belgrade

The Capital and Helena High golf teams were back in action on Monday in Belgrade and after one round, the Bruin boys are within striking distance of first place.

Billings Skyview leads with 300 strokes after the first round of play. Bozeman is in second at 307 and Capital is one shot back at 308 thanks to rounds of 72 from Joe McGreevey and 74 from Dutch Teders.

McGreevey is in second place after the first day, while Teders is tied for seventh. Kash Heifert is also tied for 19th after a first-round score of 80. Rounding out the first-round scores for CHS were Kyler Meredith with an 82 and Jacob Brown with an 88.

The tournament leader on the boys side of things is Jack Prigge of Butte who holds a five-shot lead over McGreevey of Capital and two others.

Helena is well back in the team race with 390 strokes but three players broke 100 on Monday as Cael Murgel and Logan each carded rounds of 92. Will Johnson shot a 98 while Zane Gehring finished with a 108 and Avery Sanders shot a 113.

In the girls tournament, Capital is 7th and Helena High is 9th. Olivia McGreevey was solid in individual action and tied for 11th after an 85. Paige O'Mara shot a 91 to tie for 17th. The other Capital girls were Paige Springer (102) , Sammie McCutcheon (107) and Kathleen Cook (106).

Mia Taylor led the way for Helena High with a 97. Sofia Cetraro (120), Glacia Lucchetti (132) and Mya Velbick (144) were the other varsity finishers for Helena.