Capital boys, Helena High girls win crosstown golf match play event
The Capital and Helena High golf teams duked it out in a match-play event Thursday with mixed results, as the Bruins won the boys competition and Helena High took the girls matchup.

The Bruins won the boys match 5-0 with wins from Caswell Bloomquist, Dutch Teders, Cale Hines, Brett Stoos and Dylan Dobbins. 

Bloomquist beat Logan Meyer of Helena High by four, Teders also won his match over Austin Zeiler by three. 

In the girls head-to-head match, Lauren Williams notched a win by four over Lexi McNew in the battle of No. 1 golfers, while Celi Chapman also scored a win for the Bengals who won 3-0. 

Both golf teams will be in Kalispell to varsity action Thursday. 

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

