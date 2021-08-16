Bruins open golf season with strong day in Great Falls, East Helena boys take third in Butte

The Helena Capital and Helena High golf teams opened their seasons in Great Falls on Monday and after day one at the Meadow Lark Country Club, the Bruins are sitting in second in the boys competition.

Gallatin is leading with a 290 total, however, CHS is in second with a score of 306. The Bruins were led by Joe McGreevey who posted an opening round 74 to sit in sixth. Kyler Meredith (77) is in 12th, while Cale Hines is tied for 15th after the first day thanks to a 78.

In the girls tournament, Billings Senior is leading the team competition with 332 strokes. Billings West is in second and Helena Capital is in sixth (377).

Paige O'Mara was the top performer for the Capital girls with a 90. Helena High's Sarah Halferty also shot an 87 and is tied for 14th.

The tournament will conclude on Tuesday at Eagle Falls and features all 16 Class AA teams, as well as Class A's Havre.

East Helena boys take third in Butte

Hamilton's Jackson Heath took medalist honors in the boys division of the Butte Central Invitational on Monday at Highland View Golf Course.