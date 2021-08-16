Bruins open golf season with strong day in Great Falls, East Helena boys take third in Butte

The Helena Capital and Helena High golf teams opened their seasons in Great Falls on Monday and after day one at the Meadow Lark Country Club, the Bruins are sitting in second in the boys competition.
Gallatin is leading with a 290 total, however, CHS is in second with a score of 306. The Bruins were led by Joe McGreevey who posted an opening round 74 to sit in sixth. Kyler Meredith (77) is in 12th, while Cale Hines is tied for 15th after the first day thanks to a 78.
In the girls tournament, Billings Senior is leading the team competition with 332 strokes. Billings West is in second and Helena Capital is in sixth (377).
Paige O'Mara was the top performer for the Capital girls with a 90. Helena High's Sarah Halferty also shot an 87 and is tied for 14th.
The tournament will conclude on Tuesday at Eagle Falls and features all 16 Class AA teams, as well as Class A's Havre.
East Helena boys take third in Butte
Hamilton's Jackson Heath took medalist honors in the boys division of the Butte Central Invitational on Monday at Highland View Golf Course.
Heath won a scorecard playoff with Aubrey Kelly of Livingston after both finished with a 2-under score of 68. Livingston won the team race with 309, underscoring runner-up Hamilton by three strokes.
A total of six teams took part in the boys division. Dillon and East Helena tied for third with 354 strokes, followed by Corvallis with 370 and Frenchtown with 411. A total of 38 boys took part in the event.
Livingston won the girls team race with 373 strokes. Hamilton was second at 416, followed by Frenchtown at 455 and Stevensville at 505.
Leading the Vigilantes to third place in Butte was Justin Brewer who placed eighth following an 82. Connor Brown (14th) shot an 85 for East Helena, which also got a 93 from William Carroll (19th), as well as a 94 from Kelton Simonson (21st) and a 95 from Tucker Perry (23rd).
The East Helena girls were also represented by Giana Gutowski who was 16th for the Vigilantes with a 122 and Tayler Hadley who carded a 129 to take 21st.
East Helena will travel to Dillon for another varsity tournament Tuesday.
