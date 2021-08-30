Bruin boys sitting in second after first day of Belgrade Invite

Helena Capital and Helena High were back on the course in Belgrade on Monday for the first day of a two-day golf tournament.

Dutch Teders shot a first-round score of 70 to lead the way for Capital, which was his best mark of the season. Joe McGreevey fired a 76, which was matched by Cale Hiles. Kyler Meredith (78) and Dylan Dobbins (79) also broke 80 as Capital posted a total score of 300, its lowest of the season so far.

Helena High is on the board with a 370 after round one as Joey Seliaskar (88), Will Johnson (92), Hunter Pandis (94) and Ian McAlpin (96) all broke 100 for the Bengals. Gallatin is leading the boys meet after day one with a total of 271.

On the girls side of things, Billings West is leading the way with 315 strokes. Capital is sitting in eighth place with a total of 368, which was a team best and saw four of the five golfers crack 100.

Paige Springer led the way with her best high school round of 85. Paige O'Mara (93), Olivia McGreevey (94), Megan Swanson (95) and Makayla Bury (100) rounded things out for the varsity squad.

Sarah Halfery posted the best score of the day for the Helena High girls with an 86. Keaton Normany also notched a round of 11 and Mia Taylor scored a 123.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0