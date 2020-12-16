Zachary Evans officially signs with Montana Grizzlies on early signing day

All over the country, high school players made their dreams come true on early national signing day and included in that group was Helena High's Zachary Evans.

Evans, who was the Independent Record's All-Area Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, committed to the Griz shortly after the season and made his decision official on Wednesday, signing at Helena High.

"It feels good to get it all done with," Evans said. "Now I don't have to worry about anything except playing football and getting ready for next year. It's great to have this opportunity to go there."

Evans started the past two years for the Bengals at linebacker and also played fullback on offense. This past season he earned Class AA all-state honors at both spots, but he was especially productive on defense with 107 tackles this season, 14 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups.

He finished his high school career with 239 tackles, nine sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles.

"I am just trying to go as big as I can," Evans said. "I just want to work as hard as I can, get as fast and athletic as I can be and try to be the best player that I can be for them."