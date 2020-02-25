Nine local high school football players named to Montana Roster for Badlands Bowl

The high school football season has been over for months, but nine local players from Capital, Helena High and Townsend have one more game to play.

That's because on Tuesday, a combined eight Bruins and Bengals were named to team Montana to play in the annual MonDak All-Star game, which pits the state of Montana up against North Dakota.

34 players from the Treasure State will make up the Montana roster including five who played at Helena Capital including quarterback Bridger Grovom, who recently signed to play college football at Dickinson State.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Parker Johnston, who will play at Montana Tech and was the Independent Record's All-Area Player of the Year in 2019, also earned his way onto the roster as did fellow Bruins Zane McCormick, Noah Braden and Kadyn Craigle.

McCormick, who recently finished as the runner-up at the Class AA state wrestling tournament at 205 pounds, will be joining Grovom at Dickinson State to play college football, while Braden will play at Montana Western. Craigle is headed to the Air Force Academy, where he was earned admittance.