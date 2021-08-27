Local Roundup: Helena High football rolls, East Helena debuts in volleyball

Helena High's trip to to Great Falls on Friday was one of the most anticipated games on the opening schedule.

But despite a sluggish start offensively, the Bengals cruised to a 22-0 victory thanks to a pair of Kaden Huot touchdowns and a dominant effort defensively.

"We made some mistakes like in any first game," Helena High head coach Scott Evans said. "But I loved how they responded to some pressure and were able to buckle it when the time came. They had some grit tonight and I loved that."

Neither team scored in the opening stanza and it wasn't until Marcus Evans scored in the middle of the second that the Bengals grabbed an 8-0 lead they would take into halftime.

In the third, Huot added a little dazzle to the grit, connecting with Chase McGurran on an incredible 23-yard score. The two-point conversion made it 16-0 with 3:12 left in the third.

"One of the throws was in the back of the end zone and it was just beautiful," Evans said. "I'm gonna watch it again. That's how impressive it was and he made three or four throws tonight that most kids can't make. McGurran just runs good routes and they just have a great feeling for each other."