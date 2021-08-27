Local Roundup: Helena High football rolls, East Helena debuts in volleyball

Helena High's trip to to Great Falls on Friday was one of the most anticipated games on the opening schedule.
But despite a sluggish start offensively, the Bengals cruised to a 22-0 victory thanks to a pair of Kaden Huot touchdowns and a dominant effort defensively.
"We made some mistakes like in any first game," Helena High head coach Scott Evans said. "But I loved how they responded to some pressure and were able to buckle it when the time came. They had some grit tonight and I loved that."
Neither team scored in the opening stanza and it wasn't until Marcus Evans scored in the middle of the second that the Bengals grabbed an 8-0 lead they would take into halftime.
In the third, Huot added a little dazzle to the grit, connecting with Chase McGurran on an incredible 23-yard score. The two-point conversion made it 16-0 with 3:12 left in the third.
"One of the throws was in the back of the end zone and it was just beautiful," Evans said. "I'm gonna watch it again. That's how impressive it was and he made three or four throws tonight that most kids can't make. McGurran just runs good routes and they just have a great feeling for each other."
Evans wasn't kidding as the two hooked up for another score in the fourth quarter to put the icing on a 22-0 opening win for Helena High.
Huot finished with 89 yards and two touchdowns, while the Helena offense racked up 179 yards on 28 carries, while stifling the Bison, who finished with negative 27 yards on 31 attempts. The Bengals were credited with two sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Reed Harris rushed for -40 yards for the game. As a passer, he managed just 52 yards and was intercepted once.
"We had some errors and some mistakes," Evans said. "But they really played together as a team. I think overall, you have to give all the guys on our defense credit, the way they were running around."
The Bengals (1-0) will host Billings Senior next Friday in their home opener.
East Helena volleyball
East Helena opened its first-ever varsity season Friday afternoon against Libby in pool play of the Western A Tip Off Tournament.
The Vigilantes fell in straight sets to Libby by the scores of 25-23 and 25-22. Dymon Root stood out in the opening match for East Helena, leading the way with four aces, six kills and three blocks. Dru Lindsey pitched in with eight digs and Kelcie Sargent also added 16 assists.
In the second match of the day for the Vigilantes, they took on Browning and lost 2-0 by the scores of 25-16 and 25-13. Root and Lindsey each had a kill for East Helena, while Root added six digs and Lindsey managed three aces. Teagan Wigen also contributed with three assists and a block.
In the third match of the day for East Helena, the Vigilantes played to a draw, taking a set of Ronan and dropping the second (25-22, 12-25). Root was productive again with 2.5 blocks and six kills; Lindsey scored five of the team's six aces and Wigen added six assists.
Soccer
The Helena High girls soccer team, the Class AA runner-up in 2021 rolled to an 8-2 victory on Friday in Kalispell against Flathead. Avery Kraft and Logan Todorovich each scored twice to place the Bengals, who also got goals from Elsa Grebenc, Maddie Morgan, Tess Lawlor and Morgan Hayes. Meghan Rake, Rachel Plaster, Kraft and Grebenc each had an assist, too.
In boys action, Helena Capital fell to Glacier by a score of 7-0. The score was nil at intermission but the Wolfpack took control in the second half.
