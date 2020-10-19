Local brief

Helena Public Schools activities director Tim McMahon has released the following guidelines when it comes to spectator passes for the crosstown football game this Friday between Helena High and Helena Capital:
1. Two spectator passes for all dressed participants from both schools will be allowed for crosstown games.
2. Each dressed participant has two spectator passes to be used for their fans.
3. Both football teams will be limited to 45 dressed participants. Only these dressed participants spectator passes will be allowed into a game.
4. If a player is not in full uniform for the crosstown game their spectator passes are not valid.
5. Coaches spectator passes will not be honored for crosstown football in order to insure the event stays below the maximum 250 spectator limit.
Update on soccer playoff schedule
Following their win in penalty kicks last Friday over Gallatin, the Helena High girls will host Missoula Hellgate, the fourth-seeded team from the Western AA, which upset the top seed in the Eastern AA, Billings West.
The matchup between the Knights and Bengals was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson Stadium, but the match has been moved to Wednesday according to a release from Helena Public Schools with the time and location to be determined at this time.
The other semifinal in Class AA girls soccer is supposed to take place between Kalispell Glacier and Bozeman, with the Hawks hosting. Helena swept Glacier, the No. 2 team of the West, while the Bengals and Hawks haven't met this season.
With the loss by Billings West this past week, the Bengals will not only be playing for a berth in the state championship game, they will earn the right to host it if they win. That match would be played Saturday.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com.
