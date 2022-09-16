Jefferson downs defending Class B state champs, Capital rolls against Big Sky

Following a big win last week over Whitehall, the Jefferson football was on the road against the defending Class B state champions Florence-Carlton.

Early on, things were going well for the Panthers. Dylan Root connected on a field goal early. Jefferson fell behind 7-3 but reclaimed the lead on a touchdown pass from Luke Oxarart to Jake Oxarat that covered 24 yards. Luke Oxarart responded to a Florence-Carlton touchdown by giving the Panthers the lead with a three-yard run. Oxarart then delivered a touchdown pass to Zack Zody to make it 24-12 Jefferson at the half.

A safety pushed the lead to two touchdowns for the Panthers but Pat Duchien cut the lead to six with a touchdown run and a two-point conversion. Duchien scored again with 5:40 left in the fourth to give the Falcons the 27-26 lead.

Yet, the Panthers turned to the man who got them there and Luke Oxarart put Jefferson back in front with an 11-yard touchdown run, which was one of four total touchdowns for Oxarat (two rushing, two passing).

Leading 34-27 after a two-point conversion, Jefferson intercepted a Florence-Carlton pass and was able to run out the clock on the No. 1 team in Class B.

Also in Class B action, Townsend improved to 3-1 following a 39-0 road win over Manhattan. Jefferson and Townsend will meet next Friday in Boulder.

Capital smokes Big Sky

Playing their third road game in the past four weeks, Helena Capital cruised to a 4-0 start thanks to a 56-7 win over Missoula Big Sky.

Dylan Graham, who scored two rushing touchdowns for the second straight week, opened the scoring with a 42-yard run, and following a 27-yard touchdown pass from Joey Michelotti to Hayden Optiz, it was 14-0 Bruins.

Big Sky hung around for a minute and was in range for a field goal that just barely missed. But the Bruins made the Eagles pay for attempting a long kick and Joey Michelotti hit Tom Carter for a 47-yard touchdown. Carter also added two rushing touchdowns.

The Bruins tacked on two more rushing touchdowns in the second half. Capital (4-0, 2-0) will host Glacier last week after winning their first two Western AA games on the road. CHS was led defensively by Tyler Kovick who notched an interception, as well as Talon Marsh who had three sacks in the win.

Capital finished the game with 486 yards of total offense and 275 of that came through the air, as well as more than 200 on the ground.