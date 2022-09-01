'It's a big game for sure': Capital readies itself for showdown with Billings West

Even though the high school football game Friday night between Helena Capital and Billings West won’t count in the Class AA playoff race, it could wind up being a playoff preview.

The Bruins and Golden Bears have met in the Class AA quarterfinals in each of the past three seasons after all. Each time, the Bears, who made consecutive Class AA state championship games, emerged victorious but this time CHS will have the home-field advantage.

“It will be nice to play West at home,” Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. “It seems like the last five or six years, all we have done is go to Billings to West or Senior.”

The trips to Billings against West have led to some long bus trips back to Helena, including three season-ending losses in a row, and while the Bruins aren’t stuck in the past, they are excited for another opportunity against one of the best programs in the state.

“We want to get this one really bad,” Capital’s Tom Carter said. “They are really tough but I think we have a shot to get them back. It’s a big game for sure.”

If it happens, Carter is sure to play a big role. Mihelish said Carter was one of several Bruins who delivered a big game last week in Bozeman and he did it in all three phases.

Carter ran for 79 yards (and a touchdown) on 20 carries -- taking handoffs as a running back and direct snaps -- in addition to playing wide receiver, defensive back and returning kicks (59 yards).

Carter also scored a touchdown on an 80-yard touchdown reception and intercepted a pass.

“I was a little tired,” The senior said with a chuckle about the Bozeman game. “But it wasn’t bad at all because I had so many good guys around me. The front did a really great job of opening holes for me and on defense we all played as a unit, our quarterbacks threw the ball well, it wasn’t all me.”

The quarterbacks threw the ball well as he said and the duo of Joey Michelotti and Hudsen Grovom completed 12-of-22 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Capital had four different receivers catch a pass of at least 17 yards (Hayden Opitz, Carter, Tyler Kovick) and one of them was Nick Michelotti who led CHS with four receptions for 84 yards. He also had a long of 41.

“The quarterbacks played well,” Mihelish said. “They both did a great job. They both bring different things to the table and it’s nice to have options. We’re really happy with the situation we’re in.”

The defense will be equally important for the Bruins and it starts up front with Talon Marsh and Henry Gross who each had two sacks last week in the win over Bozeman. Marsh, a Montana State pledge, had eight total tackles and four tackles for loss. Carter added two tackles for loss as the Bruins had 11 total as well as three takeaways which included an interception by Joey Lauerman who led the team with 10 tackles too.

West (0-1) dropped a close game to Missoula Sentinel last week, which is nothing to be ashamed of as the Spartans have won 22 in a row. The Bears have a new starting quarterback in Drew McDowell who accounted for three touchdowns last week, as well as Daniel Teerink who rushed for 60.

“They are big, they are fast and they are physical,” Mihelish said. “They are going to be tough and (head coach Rob Stanton) does a great job so it will be a huge challenge.”

It’s a challenge Capital is looking forward to.

“We treat every game the same,” Mihelish said. ”But we were just talking today about what it means to play at Capital with all the state championships, playoff appearances, and the winning percentages, and how we need to embrace that. It’s not a burden, it’s an expectation.”

Helena (0-1) vs Billings Senior (0-1)

The Bengals looked on their way to a season-opening win against Great Falls High last week but Helena fell just short in the head-coaching debut of Dane Broadhead. However, there were plenty of positives, especially in the passing game. Carter Kraft threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns and Manu Melo had 118 yards receiving as well as a kickoff return for a touchdown.

"I thought there were a lot of positive things," Broadhead said. "The kids played really hard and I thought Carter (Kraft) played well. We did a pretty good job of protecting him. I liked how our defense played. We just need to tackle a little better but we had guys flying to the ball."

The Bengal defense was also much better than the 30 points allowed might indicate. Great Falls High scored twice on return touchdowns, while the other score came on a 65-yard run. Helena also forced two takeaways and got 3.5 sacks as well as 10 tackles for loss. David Burgess had two sacks by himself in addition to three hurries.

"We just need to do a better job of finishing," Broadhead said. "I think we got a little worn down with guys playing so many snaps and a lot of them getting their first varsity experience. So that's what we talked about this week was finishing."

Awaiting the Bengals in Billings will be a senior squad that dropped last week’s game in Butte by eight.

"They are always tough, especially down in Billings," Broadhead said. "A big thing for us is winning the turnover battle. We aren't good enough and teams are too good in this league to win when you do that. So we have to take care of the ball and when we are in the red zone, we need to score. Going on the road we have to be dialed in and it's just about executing better and finishing this week."

Jefferson (1-0) vs Bigfork (0-0)

Last week, the Panthers rolled past Baker to open the season and Dylan Root played a big role in that as he carried the ball 12 times for 125 yards. He also scored two touchdowns and ripped off a 62-yard run. Luke Oxarart also accounted for over 100 total yards with more than 40 on the ground. He also intercepted a pass on defense. Both teams made the Class B semifinals in 2021 and were defeated in the postseason by Florence-Carlton. The Panthers lost in the semifinals and Bigfork was the Class B runner-up.

East Helena (0-1) vs Columbia Falls (1-0)

East Helena will play its first home game of the season on Friday night against Columbia Falls. The Wildcats are 1-0 on the season and are fresh off a 35-7 win over Stevensville. The Vigilantes lost 37-0 to Libby last week.

Braden Howell and Jack Taylor both saw time at quarterback. Kaeben Bushnell was their top target in the passing game with three receptions for 31 yards, while Greg Knight was the leading rusher. Hayden Wright will also help spark head coach Tyler Murray’s defense against C-Falls.

Townsend (1-0) vs Florence-Carlton (1-0)

Townsend lit up the scoreboard to the tune of 58 points in its season-opening win over Thompson Falls but the challenge will get tougher this week as the defending Class B state champions are coming to town in Florence-Carlton which is fresh off a 30-0 shutout of Manhattan.

Patrick Duchien is a name to know at QB for the Falcons after he accounted for 274 total yards. He’ll be a focal point for the Bulldogs in their home opener.

All kickoff times are set for 7 p.m.