Helena High's Kaden Huot headlines All-Area offense as repeat Player of the Year

The 2021 high school football season is one that Helena High fans will remember for a long time.

Not just because the Bengals put together an impressive season that included a run to the Class AA semifinals, but also because the 2021 season was the final season of Kaden Huot, who is easily the most prolific quarterback in HHS history.

The 6-foot-4 future Montana Grizzly, led a talented Bengals team to a 9-3 record, as well as a crosstown victory over Capital, a game in which he tossed three touchdowns.

During the course of his senior season, Huot set numerous Helena High records — 14 total — six just this season. He accounted for 37 total touchdowns, with nine coming on the ground and 28 through the air.

In one game against Missoula Hellgate, he threw six touchdowns and accounted for seven total, setting two Bengal school records in the process, as well as records for passing yards, completions, touchdown passes and total offense.

It's not an exaggeration to say that Huot re-wrote the Helena High record book and for that reason, as well as his play in key wins over Glacier, Capital, and Bozeman in the playoffs, he was an easy choice as All-Area Offensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

Huot was a three-time all-state selection at quarterback and if wasn't for him, the All-Area award would likely to go another QB — Trey Hoveland.

Hoveland set eight school records of his own for the Bulldogs, including yards (2,129) and touchdown passes (23). He is also the career leader for touchdown passes with 63 and passing yards with 5,793. That's in addition to being a two-time all-state selection in Class B.

Gavin Vandenacre was another contender for the All-Area Player of the Year award with 47 receptions for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also owns numerous Townsend records and will be playing at Carroll.

Chase McGurran, another Montana commitment, who will play DB, was also outstanding and had more than 800 yards as a receiver. Luke Sullivan was the top rusher in the area, although Dawson Sweat (Townsend) and Dylan Root of Jefferson, which made the Class B semifinals, also made First-Team All-Area at that spot.

Capital's Hayden Opitz was the top option at tight end, while the Bruins tied Helena High with two picks each on the offensive line. Jamey Michelotti led the way for CHS as a first-team all-state selection. He is also going to play college football for Carroll. Josh Goleman was also first-team all-state for Helena High.

The full all-area team, with stats and postseason honors included, is listed below.

2021 IR All-Area football

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Kaden Huot, Helena

6-4, 200; sr.

14 HHS records, including for game – total touchdowns (7), passing TDs (6), and season – completions (201), yards (2396), passing TDs (28), total offense (3148 yds); also career marks for completions (462), yards (5579), passing TDs (61), total offense (6977 yds); Three-time All-Stater (HM-2nd-1st team); Two-time IR Offensive Player of the Year

Trey Hoveland, Townsend

6-1, 160; sr.

8 BCHS records, including season completions (132), completion percentage (59%), yards (2129), passing TDs (23); and career completions (399), yards (5793), passing TDs (63); 2-time All-Stater

Running backs

Luke Sullivan, Capital

6-0, 160; Sr.,

889 yards rushing, 8.2 average, long 61 yards, 6 TDs; Second team All-State

Dawson Sweat, Townsend

5-7, 160; jr.

701 yards rushing, 7.3 average, 8 TDs; Class B All-State

Dylan Root, Jefferson

6-0, 160; jr.

664 yards rushing, 4.9 average, long 41 yards, 6 TDs; 2nd Team All-Conference

Fullback

Cade Holland, Helena

5-9, 183; jr.

645 yards rushing, 5.2 average, long 58 yards, 8 TDs; Second team All-State

Wide Receivers

Chase McGurran, Helena

6-0, 175; sr.

58 catches, 829 receiving yards, 14.3 average, long 62 yards, 10 TDs; Second team All-State

Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend

6-3, 175; sr.

47 catches, 856 receiving yards, 12 TDs; 6 school records, including career catches (140), yards (2738), TDs (34); 2-time Class B All-Stater

Kade Schlepp, Helena

5-10, 175; sr.

51 catches, 592 receiving yards, long 31 yards, 10 TDs;

Tight end

Hayden Opitz, CHS,

6-3, 210; jr.

31 catches, 334 receiving yards, 2 TDs; Second Team All-State

Center

Dylan Cunningham, Capital

5-11, 205; sr.

First team All-State

Guard

Wade Rykal, Jefferson

6-0, 225; sr.

First team All-Conference

Austin Buehler, Capital

6-5, 245; jr.

Second team All-Conference

Dylan Christman, Helena

6-5, 260; jr.

Second team All-Conference

Tackle

Josh Goleman, Helena

6-2, 280; sr.

First team All-State

Tizer Sangray, Townsend,

6-2, 205; sr.

First team All-Conference

Jamey Michelotti, Capital

6-2, 240; sr.

First team All-State

Long snapper

Dylan Christman, Helena

6-5, 250; jr.

Second team All-State

Kicker

Porter Coil, Helena

6-0, 140; Sr.

49 of 49 PATs, state record for consecutive extra points; 2 of 2 field goals; 56 total points; Second team All-Conference

Punter

Trey Hoveland, Townsend

6-1, 180; sr.

37.8-yard average; First team All-Conference

Athlete

Marcus Evans, Helena

6-0, 205; Second team All-State

Honorable Mention

Carson LeLacheur, BCHS (OL); Tom Meyer, JHS (WR); Dylan Graham, CHS (RB); Adam Ellis, BCHS (C); Forrest Suero, HHS (OG); Braden Morris, JHS (QB); Joey Michelotti, CHS (QB); Jake Genger, JHS (TE); Tom Carter, CHS (WR); Carson Anderson, HHS (WR).

