Guidelines for spectator passes at crosstown football, soccer playoff moved to Wednesday

Helena Public Schools activities director Tim McMahon has released the following guidelines when it comes to spectator passes for the crosstown football game this Friday between Helena High and Helena Capital:

1. Two spectator passes for all dressed participants from both schools will be allowed for crosstown games.

2. Each dressed participant has two spectator passes to be used for their fans.

3. Both football teams will be limited to 45 dressed participants. Only these dressed participants spectator passes will be allowed into a game.

4. If a player is not in full uniform for the crosstown game their spectator passes are not valid.

5. Coaches spectator passes will not be honored for crosstown football in order to insure the event stays below the maximum 250 spectator limit.

Update on soccer playoff schedule

Following their win in penalty kicks last Friday over Gallatin, the Helena High girls will host Missoula Hellgate, the fourth-seeded team from the Western AA, which upset the top seed in the Eastern AA, Billings West.