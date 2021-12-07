Forrest Suero and Marcus Evans share All-Area Defensive Player of the Year award

The problem with awards, is that for some, there is only one to give out and that's the issue with the 2021 All-Area Defensive Player of the Year Award.

There are some spectacular candidates and only one award.

Serious consideration was given to splitting the honor three ways. Marcus Evans and Forrest Suero of Helena High were two contenders, while another was Capital's Talon Marsh.

But after plenty of back and forth, some debate and a few late nights, we came to a split decision (one that was unanimous among our staff) that Evans and Suero deserved to share the 2021 All-Area Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Suero, an all-state selection and future Carroll College football player, was dominant for the Bengals this season, notching 12 sacks, 28 hurries, six fumble recoveries, eight pass deflections, a defensive tackle, 116 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Suero also saved two of his best games for the biggest moments. Against Capital, in a 21-7 crosstown win for Helena, Suero had four sacks and three hurries, as well as a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two pass deflections. That's in addition to 14 total tackles, with five coming for loss.

The next week against Gallatin in the first round of the playoffs, Suero intercepted a pass. He also had two sacks against Bozeman in Helena's 42-7 quarterfinal win.

Evans, a University of Montana commitment, and brother of Zachary Evans, the 2020 All-Area Defensive Player of the Year, was also highly productive this season.

The senior linebacker led the Bengals with 135 tackles and 23 TFL. He also had 19 hurries, two forced fumbles, two blocked kicks and five pass deflections. His efforts earned him all-state honors on special teams, as well as earning the spot on the All-Area defensive team. That effort and those plays, helped him share the award with his teammate.

That being said, Marsh put together a historic season and during his junior campaign, the talented defensive lineman set a Capital school record with 17 sacks. He also notched 19 tackles for loss, 10 hurries and 64 tackles, as well as two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Other notable picks for the All-Area Defensive team were Chase McGurran (CB/WR) and Jose Goleman (OL/DL) of Helena, since they were both All-Area selected on offense too.

Evans (ATH/LB) also earned that designation, as did Dawson Sweat of Jefferson (RB/LB) and Wade Rykal of Jefferson (OL/DL). Trey Hoveland also made the All-Area defense as a punter, getting him on the team for efforts in two of the three phases.

In any normal season, Rykal would be another strong candidate for Defensive Player of the Year with 18 sacks, 57 tackles and 13 tackles for loss as he helped Jefferson reach the Class B semifinals.

The full All-Area defensive team is listed below.

2021 IR All-Area Football

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Forrest Suero, Helena

5-11, 245; sr.

Led HHS with 12 sacks, 28 hurries, 6 fumble recoveries, 8 deflected passes (tie), 3 caused fumbles, 1 defensive TD (tie), 1 safety; No. 2 with 89 total tackles, 14 TFL, 321 defensive points; No. 3 with 27 tackle assists, 2 interceptions; Two-time first team All-Stater

Wade Rykal, Jefferson

6-0, 225; sr.

Led JHS with school record 18 sacks, 13 TFL; No. 2 with 57 total tackles, 40 solo tackles; Class B All-State

Carson LeLachuer, Townsend

6-1, 170; sr.

Led BCHS with 4 sacks (tie); First team All-Conference

Defensive linemen

Talon Marsh, Capital

6-2, 235; jr.

Led CHS with 17 sacks (school record), 19 tackles for loss, 10 hurries (tie); No. 1 with 385 defensive points, 2 fumble recoveries (tie), 2 caused fumbles (tie); No. 4 with 64 solo tackles; Set CHS career record of 34 tackles for loss; First team All-State

Tizer Sangray, Townsend

6-2, 205 pounds, sr.

Led BCHS lead with 4 sacks (tie); First team All-Conference

Josh Goleman, Helena

6-2, 280; sr.

No. 4 on HHS with 9 hurries; 36 total tackles; Second team All-State

Kehler Woodland, Helena

6-1, 245; so.

No. 2 on HHS with 7 deflected passes; No. 3 with 4 sacks (tie), 11 hurries; Second team All-State

Henry Gross, Capital

6-0, 185; jr.

Led CHS with 3 caused fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries; No. 2 with 11 sacks, 12 TFL, 7 hurries (tie); No. 4 with 307 defensive points; Second team All-State

Inside linebackers

Joey Lauerman, Capital

5-11, 180; jr.

Led CHS with 123 solo tackles, 140 total tackles, 425 defensive points; No. 2 with 13 assists, 2 fumble recoveries (tie), 2 caused fumbles (tie); No. 3 with 4 TFL; First team All-State

Jake Genger, Jefferson

6-4, 205; sr.

Led JHS with 109 total tackles, 73 solo tackles, 36 assists, 3 Defensive TDs, 7 fumble recoveries, 3 interceptions (tie); No. 3 with 6 TFL, 2½ sacks; Class B All-State

Dawson Sweat, Townsend

5-7, 160; sr.

Led BCHS with 13 TFL; No. 2 with 65 tackles; Class B All-State

Outside linebackers

Marcus Evans, Helena

6-0, 210 pounds, sr.

Led HHS with 135 total tackles, 73 solo tackles, 46 assists, 23 TFL, 347 defensive points; No. 2 with 19 hurries, 2 caused fumbles, 2 blocked kicks; No. 3 with 5 deflected passes (tie); First team All-State

Tyler Kovick, Capital

5-10, 175; jr

No. 2 on CHS with 88 solo tackles, 7 tipped passes; No. 3 with 99 total tackles, 318 defensive points; Second team All-State

Ridger Jones, Townsend

6-0, 165; jr.

Led BCHS with 82 tackles; No. 2 with 12 TFL; First team All-Conference

Safeties

Braden Morris, Jefferson

5-11, 175; sr.

No. 2 on JHS with 40 total tackles, 26 solo tackles, 3 interceptions; First team All-Conference

Colter Petre, Helena

6-1, 165; jr.

Led HHS with 5 interceptions; No. 2 on secondary with 42 solo tackles; Second team All-State

Tom Carter, Capital

6-0, 170; jr.

Led CHS' secondary with 55 solo tackles, 3 TFL; No. 3 with 6 tipped passes; Second team All-State

Cornerbacks

Chase McGurran, Helena

6-0,175; sr.

No. 2 on HHS with 3 interceptions; No. 3 with 5 deflected passes (tie); 18 solo tackles; Two-time (2nd– 1st team) All-Stater

Devyn Lorenz, Helena

6-0, 165; sr.

No. 2 on HHS with 49 solo tackles; No. 2 on secondary with 24 assists, 73 total tackles; Second team All-Conference

Mason Greene, Capital

5-10, 165; sr.

Led CHS with 4 interceptions, 9 tipped passes, 2 blocked kicks; Second team All-Conference

Punt returner

Tom Carter, Capital

6-0, 175; jr.

9 returns for 201 yards, 22.1 average, long 52 yards; First team All-State

Kickoff returner

Luke Oxarart, Jefferson

5-10, 165; fr.

11 returns for 382 yards, 35.0 average, 1 TD (85 yards); First team All-Conference

Special teams player

Marcus Evans, Helena

6-0, 215; sr.

Athlete

Gavin Thennis, Helena

5-8, 165; sr.

No. 3 on HHS with 167 defensive points

Honorable Mention

Gavin Vandenacre, BCHS (DB); Tom Meyer, JHS (DB); Braden Racht, Towns (DE); Klause Rauser, BCHS (LB, Ath); Jace Oxarart, JHS (LB); Tucker Zanto, CHS (ILB); Tim Tamol, HHS (OLB); Dylan Root, JHS (K); Ryan Racht, BCHS (CB)

