Capital's Tom Carter and Talon Marsh headline All-Area team as Players of the Year

It was a historic season of local high school football and it culminated with the Capital Bruins winning their first Class AA state championship since 2011.

The Bruins finished 12-0 but were one of four local teams to make the playoffs. Helena High lost twice during the regular season and earned the No. 2 seed in the Western AA before being knocked in the Class AA quarterfinals.

Townsend won the Southern B title in the regular season and Jefferson advanced to the Class B state semifinals for the second straight season before eventual state champ Florence-Carlton knocked them out.

With one of the most talented local teams in recent memory, Capital beat back all comers and defeated Butte, Sentinel and Bozeman, each for a second time, in the playoffs to win the school's 12th state championship.

Not only was the Class AA all-state team littered with Bruins, with a selection at just about every position it seems but the 2022 IR All-Area team is much the same.

There are Bruins everywhere and that's going to be the case in terms of college football players for Capital and Helena, as numerous have already committed to play for the Cats, Griz or in the Frontier Conference.

However, when it came to honoring the two best players in the area, despite the numerous talents to choose from, the choices were obvious for Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Tom Carter was the Class AA Offensive MVP, the Western AA Offensive MVP and now on the IR All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. Defensively, the top spot goes to Talon Marsh and one thing to two have in common is a penchant for gaudy, record-breaking numbers.

A defensive lineman and a state champion wrestler, Marsh set the CHS school record both for a career and a season for sacks, hurries, and tackles for loss. He also has the school record for forced fumbles and set 10 school records total during an incredible career.

This past season, he had 23 sacks and in addition to being the IR All-Area Defensive Player of the Year, he was the Class AA and Western AA Defensive MVP.

Carter led Class AA in total touchdowns, rushed for over 1,200 yards and also averaged over 20 yards per reception in addition to accounting for more than 2,000 all-purpose yards. There was also his memorable 87-yard touchdown run in the state championship game against Bozeman, as well as his go-ahead 54-yard touchdown run in the quarterfinals against Butte.

On top of all that and leading Class AA in yards from scrimmage, the Class AA 200-meter state champion also set a school-record with 19 pass breakups in 2022.

Carter and Marsh are far from the only standouts from Capital's state title team or IR coverage area and below is the entire All-Area Football Team for 2022 with stats and postseason honors included.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Carter Kraft, Helena

6-0, 185, jr

Honorable mention all-state; 186 completions, 303 attempts (61.4%), 2460 yards; 22 TDs; 97 QB rating; 452 yards rushing (5.3 average), 4 TDs; 2912 Total yards, 26 combined TDs

Joey Michelotti, Capital

5-10, 165, sr

Honorable mention all-state (all-purpose); 90 completions, 148 attempts (60.8%), 1650 yards; 12 TDs; 120 QB rating

Ryan Racht, Townsend

6-0, 180, sr

First team all-conference; 120 completions, 193 attempts (62%), 1960 yards, 24 TDs; 195 yards rushing, 1 TD; 2155 total yards, 25 total TDs

Running Back

Tom Carter, Capital

6-1, 190, sr

Class AA Offensive MVP, first team all-state; 1262 rushing yards, 127 carries (9.9 average, 95 long), 16 TDs; 20 catches, 427 receiving yards (21.4 average, 80 long), 7 TDs; 22 KOR/PR, 403 KR yards; 2092 all-purpose yards, 23 total TDs; No. 2 in CHS history with 138 points scored, No. 3 on career list (216 pts)

Dylan Root, Jefferson

6-1, 180, sr

All-State; 925 yards rushing, 181 carries (5.1 average), 14 TDs; 6 catches, 132 yards, 1 TD; 155 KR yards; 1212 all-purpose yards, 14 total TDs

Dawson Sweat, Townsend

5-7, 160, sr

Two-time All-Stater; 628 rushing yards, 86 carries (7.3 average), 6 TDs; 33 catches, 581 yards, 6 TDs; 1209 combined yards, 12 combined TDs

Fullback

Dylan Graham, Capital

5-10, 180, sr

First team all-state; 786 yards, 136 carries (5.8 average), 10 TDs; 7 catches, 101 receiving yards, 887 all-purpose yards

Cade Holland, Helena

5-10, 180, sr

Second team all-state (running back), two-time all-stater; 112 carries, 595 yards 112 carries (5.3 average), 6 TDs; 43 catches, 347 yards, 2 TDs; KR 163 yards; 1105 all-purpose yards, 8 total TDs

H-back

Tyler Kovick, Capital,

5-11, 180, sr

First team all-state; Helped CHS offense to 433 total yards and 36.7 points per game averages

Dylan Christman, Helena,

6-5, 250, sr

Second team all-state, two-time all-stater; Helped HHS offense to 402 total yards and 28.6 points per game averages

Wide Receiver

Manu Melo, Helena

5-11, 150, jr

First team all-state; HHS records 1096 receiving yards (led state) and 17 TD catches; Led team with 50 receptions, 288 KOR yards (TD), 260 PR yards, 548 KR yards, 1646 all-purpose yards; 18 total TDs

Nick Michelotti, Capital

6-3, 195, sr

First team all-state; 27 catches, 713 receiving yards (26.4 average, 87 long), 4 TDs

Jesus Garcia, Townsend

5-11, 163, sr

First team all-conference; 39 catches, 842 yards (21.6 average), 10 TDs

Tight End

Hayden Opitz, Capital

6-3, 220, sr

First team all-state, two-time all-stater; 33 catches, 491 yards, 5 TDs

Center

David Marshall, Capital

5-11, 190, sr

First team all-state; Helped CHS offense to 433 total yards and 36.7 points per game averages

Charles Fox, Helena

5-9, 175, sr

Second team all-state;Helped HHS offense to 402 total yards and 28.6 points per game averages

Guard

Paul Mousel, Capital

6-1, 255, sr

First team all-state; Helped CHS offense to 433 total yards and 36.7 points per game averages

Tavan McMaster, Jefferson

6-4, 265 lbs, jr.

First team all-conference; Helped JHS offense to 259 total yards and 28.7 points per game averages

Barrett Hageman, Capital

6-1, 220, jr

Honorable mention all-state; Helped CHS offense to 433 total yards and 36.7 points per game averages

Tackle

Austin Buehler, Capital

6-6, 240, sr

First team all-state; Helped CHS offense to 433 total yards and 36.7 points per game averages

Matt Goleman, Helena

6-0, 210, jr

Second team all-state; Helped HHS offense to 402 total yards and 28.6 points per game averages

Cole Dawes, Capital

6-4, 220, sr

Honorable mention all-state; Helped CHS offense to 433 total yards and 36.7 points per game averages

Long Snapper

Jack Drynan, Capital

6-1, 180, sr

Second team all-state

Kicker

Kevin LeChere, Capital

5-9, 140, sr

Honorable mention all-state; Led state kickers with 56 of 57 PATs and 62 points; 2 field goals; 58 kickoffs, 45.7-yard average, 3 touchbacks

Dylan Root, Jefferson

6-1, 180, sr

All-State; 41 of 42 PATs; 5 field goals; 56 points; 15 touchbacks

Punter

John McDonald, Capital, jr

35 punts, 34.7 average, 10 inside the 20

All-purpose

Luke Oxarart, Jefferson

5-11, 175, soph

Second team all-conference (athlete); 80 pass completions, 161 attempts, 992 passing yards, 9 TDs; 194 carries, 956 rushing yards, 13 TDs; 1 reception, 16 yards, 1 TD; KOR 291 yards, PR 142 yards, 2 TDs; 2397 combined yards, 25 combined TDs

Honorable Mention

Hudsen Grovom, CHS; Brady Armstrong, JHS; Dylan Mosness, HHS; Zach Zody, JHS; David Burgess, HHS; Deevan Mattson, Towns; Shannon O’Brien, HHS; Ridger Jones, Towns; Dalton Noble, JHS Layne Powers, EHHS; Adam Shirley, EHHS;

DEFENSE

Defensive End

Henry Gross, Capital

6-1, 190, sr

First team all-state; No. 2 on team with 86 solo tackles, 93 total tackles, 15 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 463 defensive points; No. 3 at 21 hurries, 7 assists (tie); No. 2 on CHS career lists with 29 TFL, No. 8 with 770 defensive points

Tyler Roberts, Capital

6-2, 215, sr

Second team all-state; No. 2 on CHS with 26 hurries; No. 3 with 11 sacks and 15 tackles for loss; No. 4 with 334 defensive points; also 57 solo tackles

Walker Spurlock, Townsend

6-1, 180, sr

First team all-conference; No. 2 on team with 6 sacks

Defensive Linemen

Talon Marsh, Capital

6-4, 235, sr

Two-time All-Stater; Set 10 CHS records: sacks – season (23) and career (42); hurries – game (9), season (37) and career (53); tackles for loss – game (4, tie), season (25) and career (59); career defensive points (1196); and career fumbles caused (6, tie); Also led team with 504 defensive points

David Burgess, Helena

6-3, 215, sr

Second team all-state; Led HHS with 4 sacks; No. 2 with 7 TFL; No. 4 with 126 defensive points

Brady Armstrong, Jefferson

5-10, 185, so

First team all-conference; Led JHS with 8 sacks, 4 hurries and 14 tackles for loss; No. 5 with 38 solo tackles and 52 total tackles

Kehler Woodland, Helena

6-0, 240, sr

Honorable mention all-state; No. 4 on HHS with 5 TFL; also 12 solo tackles, 23 total tackles

Inside Linebackers

Ryan Frisinger, Helena

5-11, 175, jr

First team all-state; Led HHS with 75 solo tackles, 23 assists, 98 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2 caused fumbles, 261 defensive points; No. 2 with 7 hurries

Hayden Opitz, Capital

6-3, 200, sr

First team all-state; No. 3 on CHS with 84 solo tackles and 92 total tackles; Tied for lead with 3 caused fumbles; Also 327 defensive points

Ridger Jones, Townsend

6-1, 175 lbs, sr.

All-State; Led team with 85 tackles and 16 tackles for loss (7 games)

Outside Linebacker

Joey Lauerman, Capital

5-11, 180, sr

First team all-state, two-time all-stater; Led CHS with 121 solo tackles, 12 assists, 133 total tackles, 3 fumbles caused (tie), 2 fumbles recovered (tie); No. 3 with 455 defensive points; No. 2 on school career lists in total tackles (247), No. 4 in defensive points (892)

Joey Seliskar, Helena

6-2, 180, sr

Second team all-state;

Dawson Sweat, Townsend

5-7, 160, sr

First team all-Conference; No. 2 on JHS with 72 tackles (tie) and 14 tackles for loss

Caleb Smartnick, Jefferson

5-10, 170, jr

Second team all-conference; Led JHS with assisted tackles; No. 2 with 71 total tackles and 2 interceptions; No. 5 with 6 TFL (tie)

Nickels

Tyler Kovick, Capital

5-11, 180, sr

First team all-state; Led CHS with 6 interceptions; No. 3 on team with 16 pass breakups; No. 4 with 7 TFL; Set school career record of 25 pass breakups

RJ Gulan, Helena

5-11, 180, sr

Honorable mention all-state (cornerback); Led HHS with 4 interceptions; No. 2 with 21 assisted tackles; No. 3 with 42 solo tackles, 63 total tackles, 153 defensive points

Safety

Colter Petre, Helena

6-1, 165, sr

First team all-state, two-time all-stater; No. 2 on HHS with 51 solo tackles, 69 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 177 defensive points; No. 3 with 18 assists, 6 deflected passes

Nick Michelotti, Capital

6-3, 195, sr

First team all-state; No. 3 on CHS with 3 interceptions (tie); Also 7 tipped passes

Zach Zody, JHS

5-10, 165, sr

Second team all-conference; Led JHS with 3 interceptions and 12 passes defensed (tie); also 36 solo tackles

Cornerback

Tom Carter, Capital

6-1, 190, sr

First team all-state, two-time all-stater; School record 19 pass breakups; No. 2 on team with 4 interceptions; Also 52 solo tackles; No. 2 on CHS career pass breakups list (22)

Quinn Hanson, Capital

6-1, 170, sr

Second team all-state; No. 2 on CHS with 18 pass breakups; No. 3 with 3 interceptions (tie)

Jesus Garcia, Townsend

5-11, 163, sr

First team all-conference; Led Towns with 8 interceptions

Punt Returner

Manu Melo, Helena

5-11, 150, jr

Second team all-state; 17 returns, 260 PR yards, 15.3 average

Kickoff Returner

Luke Oxarart, Jefferson

5-11, 175, so.

All-State; 8 returns, 291 yards, 36.4 average, 2 TDs

Special Teams Player

Truett Ames, Capital, sr

Honorable mention all-state

Brett Grange, Helena

5-10, 165, jr

Honorable mention all-state

All-purpose

Luke Oxarart, Jefferson

5-11, 175, so

Second team all-conference (safety); Led JHS with 82 total tackles and 3 fumble recoveries; No. 2 with 24 assists and 8 TFL (tie)

Honorable Mention

Ryan Racht, Towns; Sam Ark, HHS; Julian Stewart, Towns; Austin Flies, CHS; Dylan Mosness, HHS; Cael Sell, Towns; Taylor Kopp, EHHS; Braden Howell, EHHS.