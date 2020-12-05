All-Area Football Team: Zachary Evans is Defensive Player of the Year

Zachary Evans showed a nose for the football throughout this career with Helena High and his knack for big plays and stuffing the box score are why he highlights the All-Area Football Team as Defensive Player of the Year.

Evans earned Class AA all-state honors as an inside linebacker and actually earned second-team all-state as a fullback too. He will head to Missoula as a preferred walk-on and will do so after registering 107 tackles this season, 14 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups.

The senior also had two sacks this past season and 11 hurries for the Bengals, who went 6-2 and finished as the No. 2 team in the Western AA. Helena High had its season ended by Bozeman in the Class AA quarterfinals.

Two defensive lineman that got strong consideration for Defensive Player of the Year were Capital defensive end Tyler Little, as well as Forrest Suero of Helena High, as each player was named first-team all-state.

Little was a force as a pass rusher this season for the Bruins and finished with 13 sacks, 22 hurries and 10 tackles for loss. Suero also proved difficult to block with 70 tackles, four sacks, 12 tackles for loss and an impressive 27 hurries, the most of any player in the coverage area.