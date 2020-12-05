All-Area Football Team: Zachary Evans is Defensive Player of the Year

Zachary Evans showed a nose for the football throughout this career with Helena High and his knack for big plays and stuffing the box score are why he highlights the All-Area Football Team as Defensive Player of the Year.
Evans earned Class AA all-state honors as an inside linebacker and actually earned second-team all-state as a fullback too. He will head to Missoula as a preferred walk-on and will do so after registering 107 tackles this season, 14 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups.
The senior also had two sacks this past season and 11 hurries for the Bengals, who went 6-2 and finished as the No. 2 team in the Western AA. Helena High had its season ended by Bozeman in the Class AA quarterfinals.
Two defensive lineman that got strong consideration for Defensive Player of the Year were Capital defensive end Tyler Little, as well as Forrest Suero of Helena High, as each player was named first-team all-state.
Little was a force as a pass rusher this season for the Bruins and finished with 13 sacks, 22 hurries and 10 tackles for loss. Suero also proved difficult to block with 70 tackles, four sacks, 12 tackles for loss and an impressive 27 hurries, the most of any player in the coverage area.
Helena High safety Ben Swanson was another in the mix as the first-team all-state selection notched two picks this season. The other first-team selection in the area was Chayton Winkle of Capital, a senior who had 121 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss.
The complete All-Area defensive team is listed below:
2020 IR All-Area Football
DEFENSE
Defensive ends
Tyler Little, Capital, sr.
AA first team All-State; Team-high 13 sacks, 22 hurries and 3 caused fumbles; 77 total tackles (40 solo); 10 tackles for loss; 279 defensive points
Jack Marcille, Helena, sr.
AA honorable mention All-Conference; No. 2 on team with 5 sacks, No. 3 with 17 hurries; 45 total tackles (24 solo, 21 assists); 147 defensive points
Defensive linemen
Forrest Suero, Helena, jr.
AA first team All-State; team-high 27 hurries; No. 2 with 12 TFL; No. 3 with 70 total tackles (29 solo, 25 assists), 4 sacks and 175 defensive points
Zach Carson, Helena, sr.
AA honorable mention All-State; team-high 10 sacks; 34 total tackles (13 solo, 21 assists), 10 sacks, 12 hurries; 125 defensive points
Talon Marsh, Capital, so.
AA honorable mention All-State; team highs 16 TFL and 3 fumble recoveries; No.2 with 6 sacks and 10 hurries; No. 3 with 69 total tackles (53 solo), 10 hurries and 305 defensive points
Matt Riehl, Jefferson, sr.
Second team All-Conference
Inside Linebackers
Zachary Evans, Helena, sr.
AA first team All-State; team-high 107 total tackles (54 solo, 37 assists), 14 TFL and 241 defensive points; No. 2 with 2 caused fumbles; No. 3 with 4 passes defensed
Rayce Neill, Capital, sr.
AA second team All-State; No. 2 with 115 total tackles (82 solo, 26 assists) and 314 defensive points; 6 TFL, 3 tipped passes
Jake Genger, Jefferson, jr.
Class B All-State; team-highs 77 total tackles, 10 TFL; 2 sacks, 3 interceptions
Outside Linebacker
Chayton Winkle, Capital, sr.
AA first team All-State; team-highs 360 defensive points, 121 total tackles (87 solo, 20 assists); No. 2, 13 TFL, 2 caused fumbles (tie); 4 tipped passes
Marcus Evans, Helena, jr.
AA first team All-Conference; team-high 3 caused fumbles; No. 2 with 84 total tackles (46 solo, 36 assists), 200 defensive points; No. 4 with 13 hurries.
Wade Leachman, Townsend, sr.
Class B All-State; team-high 78 tackles
Safeties
Jacob Welnel, Capital, sr.
Honorable Mention AA All-State; team-high 10 tipped passes; 51 total tackles (40 solo); 173 defensive points
Ben Swanson, Helena, sr.
AA First team All-Conference; No. 2 on team with 2 interceptions (tie), 3 deflected passes, 44 tackles (22 solo); 100 defensive points
Jarod Lillevedt, Capital, sr.
58 total tackles (49 solo), 6 tipped passes, 10 TFL, 214 defensive points
Cornerback
Chase McGurran, Helena, sr.
AA second team All-State; team-high 3 interceptions; No. 2 with 6 deflected passes; 14 solo tackles
Mason Greene, Capital, jr.
AA honorable mention All-State; team-high 2 interceptions (tie); No. 2 with 6 tipped passes (tie); 50 total tackles (40 solo), 8 TFL, touchdown; 186 defensive points
David Lowry, Helena, sr.
AA honorable mention All-State; team-high 8 deflected passes and a blocked kick (tie); No. 2 with 2 interceptions (tie)
Punt Returner
Quinn Belcher, Capital, sr.
AA honorable mention All-State; 9 PR, 10.4 yard average
Kickoff Returner
Quinn Belcher, Capital, sr.
9 KOR, 18.2 yard average
Special Teams player
Jack Marcille, Helena, sr.
AA first team All-State
Athlete
Tucker Zanto, Capital, jr.
Honorable Mention: Dawson Sweat, Townsend; Jacy Visser, Jefferson; Devyn Lorenz, Helena; Colter Petrie, Helena; Alex Brisko, Capital; Tom Carter, Capital
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
