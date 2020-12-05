All-Area Football: Kaden Huot wins Offensive Player of the Year award

With some of the gaudy numbers put up this fall by local high school football players, it made choosing the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year difficult to say the least.

The top candidates were quarterbacks Kaden Huot of Helena High and Trey Hoveland of Townsend, as well as Hoveland's top target Gavin Vandenacre, who finished with more than 1,000 yards receiving.

In terms of raw numbers, Hoveland, who led the Bulldogs to a 7-3 record, might have won out as he accounted for 30 total touchdowns, including 26 in the air and 1,987 yards passing. He was also named All-State in Class B.

But Hoveland put up statistics in 10 games, while Huot, who tied the Helena school record for touchdown passes (5) twice and had another game with five total touchdowns, put up his numbers: 1,571 yards and 21 touchdown passes in just seven starts.

That means on a per-game basis, Huot averaged more passing yards per game 224-198 and touchdown passes per game 3-2.6, although Hoveland did account for three total touchdowns per game. Helena High's quarterback also did it in the highest classification in Montana.

Vandenacre also posted eye-popping numbers this season for the Bulldogs, with 49 catches for 1,140 yards (23.3 avg.) and 16 TDs, which made him worth considering too.