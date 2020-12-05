All-Area Football: Kaden Huot wins Offensive Player of the Year award

With some of the gaudy numbers put up this fall by local high school football players, it made choosing the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year difficult to say the least.
The top candidates were quarterbacks Kaden Huot of Helena High and Trey Hoveland of Townsend, as well as Hoveland's top target Gavin Vandenacre, who finished with more than 1,000 yards receiving.
In terms of raw numbers, Hoveland, who led the Bulldogs to a 7-3 record, might have won out as he accounted for 30 total touchdowns, including 26 in the air and 1,987 yards passing. He was also named All-State in Class B.
But Hoveland put up statistics in 10 games, while Huot, who tied the Helena school record for touchdown passes (5) twice and had another game with five total touchdowns, put up his numbers: 1,571 yards and 21 touchdown passes in just seven starts.
That means on a per-game basis, Huot averaged more passing yards per game 224-198 and touchdown passes per game 3-2.6, although Hoveland did account for three total touchdowns per game. Helena High's quarterback also did it in the highest classification in Montana.
Vandenacre also posted eye-popping numbers this season for the Bulldogs, with 49 catches for 1,140 yards (23.3 avg.) and 16 TDs, which made him worth considering too.
Yet, in the end, Huot ended up winning out after a season that saw him earn second-team all-state honors in Class AA.
Both signal callers will be back next season and each made their way onto the All-Area team after being unquestionably among the best offensive players in the area.
The complete All-Area team with stats included is listed below:
2020 IR All-Area Football team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Kaden Huot, Helena, jr.
AA second team All-State; 1,571 passing yards; 108 completions/185 attempts (58.4%); 21 TDs, 5 int; 112 QB rating; 168 yds rushing, 1739 total yards, 22 combined TDs
Trey Hoveland, Townsend, jr.
Class B All-State; 1,987 passing yards; 135 completions/239 attempts (58%); 26 TDs, 7 int.; 128 yds rushing, 2,115 total yds, 30 combined TDs
Running backs
Tommy Stewart, Townsend, jr.
112 carries for 497 yards (4.4 avg)
Ethan Maxness, Helena, sr.
95 carries, 451 yards (4.7 avg), 2 TDs
Tiegen Cozzie, Capital, sr.
74 carries, 357 yards (4.8 avg), 8 TDs
Receivers
Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, jr.
Class B All-State; 49 catches for 1,140 yards (23.3 avg.), 16 TDs
Dexter Tedesco, Helena, sr.
AA second team All-State; 26 catches for 456 yards (17.5 avg), 56 long, 6 TDs
Raef Miller, Helena, sr.
AA honorable mention All-State; 30 catches for 416 yards (13.9 avg), 6 TDs
Tight end
Zach Evans, Helena, sr.
HM All-Conference; 9 catches, 58 yards; Top-3 HHS Pancake Blocker
Tackles
Judson Seliskar, Helena, sr.
AA second team All-State; Top-3 HHS Pancake Blocker; HHS scored 29 points per game
Matt Riehl, Jefferson, sr.
First team All-Conference
Kevin Northey, Capital, sr.
AA honorable mention All-State; 11 Bruin blocks
Guards
Josh Goleman, Helena, jr.
AA second team All-State; Top-3 HHS Pancake Blocker
Jamie Michelotti, Capital, jr.
AA honorable mention All-State; 11 Bruin Blocks; CHS scored 21 points per game
Center
Wade Leachman, Townsend, sr.
Class B All-State; Conference’s No. 1 center; Bulldog offense scored 30 points per game
Long snapper
Dylan Cunningham, Capital, jr.
AA honorable mention All-State; led CHS with 16 Bruin Blocks; CHS scored 21 points per game
Kicker
Sam Lane, Townsend, sr.
First team All-Conference; 31 of 32 PATs, Class B record 28 consecutive; 3 of 4 FG, long of 40 yards
Punter
Joel Anderson, Capital, sr.
33.3 yard average
Athlete
Ben Swanson, Helena, sr.
AA honorable mention All-State Hback
Honorable Mention: Chad McGurran, Helena; Quinn Belcher, Capital; Matt Riehl, Jefferson; Dylan Christman, Helena; Matt Burton, Capital; Tom Carter, Capital
