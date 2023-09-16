After a 3-0 sweep earlier this week in their home opener, the Helena High volleyball team notched an important road win on Saturday in the Western AA, knocking off Missoula Sentinel in five sets by the scores of 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 22-25 and 16-14.

Helena had nine aces as a team, as well as a total of 60 kills led by a match-high 13 from junior Chloe Sanders. Birdie Heuiser notched four blocks and Malena Onespot-Danforth had 47 assists as the Bengals improved to 3-1 in the Western AA.

The Capital volleyball team was also on the road Saturday against Hellgate and notched a four-set victory (26-24, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-19). Riley Chandler led a Capital offense that finished with 41 kills with a match-high 14. Kate Berg contributed with 24 digs and two aces.

East Helena had volleyball matches on Friday and Saturday. The first contest wound up being a 3-0 defeat to Lockwood by the scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-18. Dymon Root had nine kills and four blocks for the Vigilantes. Rilie Stephenson also pitched in with 20 assists, two aces and two blocks.

EHHS also took on Hardin on Saturday and was swept 25-18, 25-16 and 25-18. Root had seven kills and five blocks. Maya Westerfold added 13 digs and as did Michaela Cary.

In Class B volleyball, Jefferson scored a 3-1 win over Ennis on Friday night (25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 11-25). Cameron Toney had a team-high eight kills, as well as 13 digs. MacKenzie Layng also managed a double-double with 13 digs, 13 assists, and two kills. Layng added 22 assists in a win over Lone Peak (3-0) on Saturday by the scores of 25-8, 25-19 and 25-15. Arena led the way offensively with 18 kills, two blocks and two digs.

In high school soccer, the Capital Bruin boys ended a two-match winless streak with a 2-0 win over Sentinel. Trey assisted on a goal by Gunnar Shumate four minutes into the second half to break a 0-0 tie, before Liam McAdams scored later in the second half to wrap up the 2-0 win.

"Once we found our footing and kept the ball on the ground, we got onto the front foot and our rotation still kept the quality high," Capital boys head coach Stefan Wall said. "We created some chances and played smart soccer to get two goals against a quality side."

The Helena High girls also got a key win on Saturday, defeating Missoula Hellgate 2-0 thanks to goals by Logan Todorovich and Avery Kraft. Kraft assisted on the goal by Todorovich while Mia Melton also had an assist.

Capital's girls team earned a point with a 1-1 draw against Sentinel. Katerina Routzahn was able to find the back of the net to get the Bruins on the scoreboard to get the tie.

The Helena High boys were also defeated Missoula Hellgate on Saturday 7-0.

Here's a recap of the Helena Bengals' efforts in the Butte cross country meet on Friday via Helenahighxc.com:

Helena’s varsity squads both performed well with the boys placing third behind junior Henry Sund’s seventh-place finish and the girls fourth behind senior Bria Plant’s 12th-place showing.

On the boys side, Sund shaved four seconds off his lifetime best to place seventh in 16:05, just 0.3 seconds behind sixth place. Junior Elliot Stimpson steadily through the chase pack and landed in 12th place in a lifetime best of 16:18 to give the Bengals a solid 1-2 punch, and freshman Milo Kauffman continued to exhibit strength with a 22nd-place finish in 16:51.

Helena’s next three finishers arrived soon after with senior Trey Schlepp racing to a lifetime best 17:10 in 28th, sophomore Garrett Hinderman posted a lifetime best of 17:17 in 33rd, and junior Jake Matthews crossed the finish line in 22nd in 17:22. Junior Eli Highness locked down the seventh spot for the Bengals in 47th with a time of 17:38.

Helena finished with 91 points, trailing West (57) and Great Falls (68), and slightly ahead of Sentinel (103).

On the girls side, Plant scraped a second off her lifetime best to place 12th in 20:20, guiding the Bengals to a total of 126 points in fourth place. Gallatin dominated the meet with 34, Flathead was second with 67, Glacier placed third with 98, while Belgrade (168) and Capital (170) trailed the Bengals in a field of 13 scoring teams.

While Plant led the way for Helena, fellow senior Sofia Hinderman continued her strong start to the season, posting a fourth career best in a row, this time placing 21st (20:45) after a courageous start alongside Plant to put herself into position to compete farther up the pack.

Third across the line for the Bengals was sophomore Kate Lee as she ran to a lifetime best of 21:03 in 26th place. Junior Solveig Mohr ran an 21:24 to finish 35th.

Helena’s fourth and fifth runners across the line – junior Margaret McDonald (21:40) and junior Hadyn Garza (21:44) – ran together throughout the race and pushed each other across the finish line in 41st and 42nd.

Drew Bennett was the top finisher for Capital taking 74th after a time of 18:27. The Bruins took 14th as a team. The Capital girls finished two spots behind their crosstown rivals in sixth and were led by Amber Lund who finished the course in 20:47 to take 22nd. Lillian Grady was second across the line for the Capital girls after a time of 21:11. Destiny Vogl (34th, 21:19) and Aila Romano (46th, 21:52) also had top-50 finishes for Capital.

The Mountain West Invitational in Missoula is up next for local cross country teams.