Local sports roundup: Kylie Hartnett wins XC meet in Boulder, soccer teams get results in Kalispell

Kylie Hartnett added another win to her resume Saturday afternoon, taking home first place at the Boulder Invitational in a meet between local teams Helena High, Capital, Jefferson and Townsend.
Hartnett won the race with a time of 19:28 and was followed by Odessa Zentz (20:20) and fellow Helena runner Rylie Schoenfeld in third at 20:40. Emma Stolte of Townsend was fourth (20:25) and in fifth was Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh (20:51) of Capital. Right behind her in sixth and seventh were teammates Emma Compton (21:09) and Katie Sheridan (21:15).
Helena took first with 26 points. Helena Capital finished second and Townsend was third.
In the boys meet, Helena Capital took first with just 17 points and in first place was Henry Ballinger who won after finishing in 17:48. Brody Roman was second for CHS, right behind Ballinger at 17:49. Tyler Jost was third for the Bruins and in fourth was Robert Wagner of Helena with a time of 18:10. Jacob Curry was also fifth for Capital.
Soccer
Both the Capital and Helena High soccer teams were in Kalispell Saturday, with the Bengals squaring off against Flathead and CHS taking on Glacier.
The Bruin boys, who defeated Flathead 3-0 on Thursday, earned another result, this time on the road, drawing with Glacier 0-0.
"We were better on both ends of the pitch," Capital boys head coach Stefan Wall said. "And we nearly got the winner. It's another step for us to move forward. Auggie Tupper, Eli Voss and Henry Lauerman really stepped up."
The Capital girls, also in Kalispell, hung with Glacier up through the 65th minute, when the score was tied at 1-1. However, the Wolfpack finished with an offensive flurry and added three goals late to notch a 4-1 victory.
The Helena High boys also bounced back from a loss to Glacier on Thursday, with a 1-0 win over Flathead Saturday.
Jacob Demmons continued his strong season for the Bengals and scored in the fifth minute to give Helena a lead it would never relinquish. Helena finished with 15 shots on goal and Dylan Maharg, was credited with the shutout.
The Helena High girls, who came into the day tied for first place with Glacier, fell to Flathead for the second time this season by a score of 1-0. Skye Thompson scored in the 52nd minute and the Bravettes held on for the win.
