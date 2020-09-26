Local sports roundup: Kylie Hartnett wins XC meet in Boulder, soccer teams get results in Kalispell

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kylie Hartnett added another win to her resume Saturday afternoon, taking home first place at the Boulder Invitational in a meet between local teams Helena High, Capital, Jefferson and Townsend.

Hartnett won the race with a time of 19:28 and was followed by Odessa Zentz (20:20) and fellow Helena runner Rylie Schoenfeld in third at 20:40. Emma Stolte of Townsend was fourth (20:25) and in fifth was Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh (20:51) of Capital. Right behind her in sixth and seventh were teammates Emma Compton (21:09) and Katie Sheridan (21:15).

Helena took first with 26 points. Helena Capital finished second and Townsend was third.

In the boys meet, Helena Capital took first with just 17 points and in first place was Henry Ballinger who won after finishing in 17:48. Brody Roman was second for CHS, right behind Ballinger at 17:49. Tyler Jost was third for the Bruins and in fourth was Robert Wagner of Helena with a time of 18:10. Jacob Curry was also fifth for Capital.

Soccer

Both the Capital and Helena High soccer teams were in Kalispell Saturday, with the Bengals squaring off against Flathead and CHS taking on Glacier.