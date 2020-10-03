Local Sports Roundup: Kylie Hartnett wins in Butte, Bengal soccer teams win in Missoula

Both the Helena High and Capital cross-country teams were in Butte on Saturday and in the girls race, the Bengals Kylie Hartnett took first place.

Capital and Helena High ran against Missoula Sentinel, as well as Butte and Butte Central. The Bengals finished first with 32 points, followed by Capital with 43 and the Spartans with 46.

Hartnett finished first with a time of 18:29 and Odessa Zentz, another Helena High runner was second with 19:18. Rylie Schoenfeld, also of Helena High, finished fourth (19:40). Capital was led by Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, who finished sixth (20:13). Emma Compton of CHS finished eighth (20:15) and Katie Sheridan was ninth (20:26).

In the boys race, Missoula Sentinel took home first place with ease, finishing with 17 points. Capital was second with 42, followed by Helena with 82 and Butte with 101.

The Bruins had four runners place in the top 10 led by Tyler Jost who finished fifth with a time of 17:05. Teammate Brody Romano was right behind him in sixth (17:06) and in eighth was Henry Ballinger (17:16), as well as Carlin Onstad, who finished ninth (17:19). Robert Wagner was the top finisher for Helena (11th, 17:27). Trystan Brewer also came in 13 for the Bengals (17:37).

