There was an important football game on Friday night in Helena, but there was an important match on the soccer pitch on Friday too as the Capital Bruins hosted the Glacier Wolfpack in a battle of Western AA contenders.

The Bruins, who lost just one regular season game last season, dropped a 1-0 decision to the Wolfpack who found the back of the net in the second half on a stellar strike. CHS had chances for the equalizer but missed it and the Wolfpack, who also beat Sentinel last week, have the early lead in the Western AA standings.

On Saturday, at home again versus Flathead, the Bruins rebounded in spectacular fashion with a 10-0 shutout of the Braves. Gunnar Shumate notched a hat trick for the Bruins, while Nate Wilcox added two scores of his own.

Tizer Kazmierowski, Izaak Ramirez, Dylan Reichert, Jake Jost and Ray O'Connor also found the back of the net for CHS which is 3-1 overall.

On the girls side of things, Capital was also at home twice this weekend, hosting Glacier on Friday, but dropping a 4-1 match. Katerina Routzahn had the lone goal for the Bruins, who also tied Flathead 1-1 on Saturday thanks to a goal from Kaitlyn Davis.

The weekend of soccer also brought about mixed results for Helena High as the Bengals hosted the two Kalispell teams too. On Friday, the Bengal girls dropped a 2-1 decision to Flathead which scored once in each half. Mia Melton scored for HHS in defeat.

However, the Bengals bounced back in a big way on Saturday, scoring seven goals in a 7-4 conference win over Glacier. Madilyn Todorovich had a hat trick for the Bengals. Lilah Parker added two goals and Kraft scored as well for HHS which is now 2-2 overall.

Helena's boys soccer team also posted a 1-1 record over the weekend. The Bengals improved to 3-0 on Friday with a 7-0 win over Flathead. Luke Ruch scored four times for HHS. Travis Ryland-Davis also scored twice, while Bridger Harris had the other goal in the win. On Saturday, the Bengals suffered their first setback of 2023, losing 5-1 to Glacier. The lone goal was from Ruch.

Volleyball

Both Helena High and Capital were in Kalispell this weekend for their Western AA openers taking on Flathead and Glacier. The Bengals opened conference play with a five-set win on Friday against Flathead by the scores of 25-16, 24-26, 25-15, 19-25 and 19-17. Makenzie Jackson had a team-high 16 kills, as well as 1.5 blocks. Birdie Heuiser pitched in 14 kills and also three aces. Malena Onespot-Danforth had a double-double with 32 assists and 13 digs.

On Saturday, Glacier ended the Bengals Western AA regular-season win streak at 15 with a 3-0 sweep of Helena (25-13, 25-23 and 25-17). Heuiser had a team-high 10 kills and 2.5 blocks. Jackson added two aces.

Capital opened its season against Glacier on Friday and was swept in three sets by the scores of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-16. Brielle Heller paced CHS with five kills. Taylor Ferretti contributed with nine assists and seven digs.

East Helena was also busy in Class A. The Vigilantes squared off against Lewistown on Thursday and were swept 25-23, 25-22 and 25-15. Dymon Root had 14 kills and four blocks for EHHS. Maya Westerhold led the East Helena defense with 22 digs, while Emma Stapley wound up with eight kills and three aces.

East Helena turned around and played Laurel on Saturday and were swept again 25-13, 25-21 and 25-20. Root had double-digit kills again (11). Rilie Stephenson also finished with 16 assists and eight digs.

In a matchup of Class B squads on Tuesday, Jefferson swept Whitehall by the scores of 25-19, 25-16 and 25-9. Cameron Toney led the way for the Panthers with 10 kills and 10 digs. Haleigh Henschel also pitched in with 29 digs for JHS in its third win of the season.

The Panthers were also in action on Thursday night against rival Townsend and dropped a five-set battle to the Bulldogs (25-19, 19-25, 19-24, 26-24 and 15-13). Toney had another productive outing with 13 kills, 19 digs and three blocks. MacKenzie Layng contributed with 24 assists and 21 digs; Arena Faler also played a big role with a team-high 14 kills, five blocks and six digs.

Cross country

The Bozeman Invite hosted Capital, Helena High and Jefferson's cross country teams on Saturday. Henry Sund of Helena High took 15th in the boys meet after a time of 16:13.

Freshman Milo Kauffman (21st, 16:22) and Elliot Stimpson (24th, 16:25) also finished in the top 25 for the Bengal boys who took 5th. Bozeman won the boys team crown. Jefferson was 21st and Capital finished 26th.

Brianna Plant (20:21) led the Helena High girls with a 27th-place finish. The Bengals wound up eighth as a team. Capital took 10th in the team competiton and had one runner in the top 40: Amber Lund (39th, 20:52).