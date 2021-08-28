Local Roundup: Helena girls soccer dominate in state title rematch, Bruins volleyball win streak ends

HELENA — The opening weekend of the season couldn't have gone better for the Helena girls soccer team.

On Friday, the Bengals cruised to an 8-2 win over Kalispell Flathead and on Saturday, Helena (2-0) enacted some revenge on Glacier, the team that defeated the Bengals in the 2020 state championship match thanks to a 9-0 result in favor of Helena High.

Freshman Maddie Todorovich exploded onto the scene with a hat trick for the Bengals. A slew of other Bengals also found the back of net including Elsa Grebenc, Tess Lawlor, Mia Melton, Rachel Plaster, Logan Todorovich and McCory Vranka.

In the boys match, the script was flipped as Glacier won 6-0 over HHS.

The Capital boys also suffered a shutout loss at the hands of Glacier on Friday but rebounded in a big way with a 5-0 win over Flathead Saturday to improve to 1-1.

Tizer Kazmierowski paced the Bruins with two goals while Jace Claassen also played a key role with a goal and two assists. Trey Moseman and Ray O'Connor also scored goals for CHS. Nathaniel Wilcox also pitched in with an assist.