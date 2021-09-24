Local roundup: Cross country teams stand out in Butte, Capital soccer teams sweep Flathead

Three Helena teams finish top-10 at Butte High Invitational
Both the Helena High girls and boys cross country teams finished inside the top-8 in a Friday meet in Butte. The Bengals' girls squad finished fifth with top-five times of 1:40:58.9 and 150 points. Senior Kylie Hartnett placed second overall with a time of 18:21.5, and fellow senior Odessa Zentz was not far behind in seventh with a time of 19:26.7. Helena Capital's Emma Compton placed 18th overall on the girls side with a time of 20:07.9.
Capital's boys team captured seventh with a top-5 time of 1:25:29.0 and the Capital girls took home eighth with a time of 1:44:50.7.
Townsend senior Emma Stolte earned fourth on the girls side (18:56.1). Missoula Hellgate's Kensey May was the top girls finisher with a time of 17:59.8. Bozeman earned the team win with a time of 1:38:55.9.
On the boys side, Capital finished seventh overall as a team (1:25:29.0). The Bengals notched a 15th-place result (1:32:02.2) and Preston placed first as a team (1:22:44.5).
Junior Brody Romano was the top finisher for the Bruins, placing 23rd overall (16:47.8). Capital senior Carlin Onstad placed 30th (17:00.2) and Henry Ballinger came home 34th (17:02.9). The top finisher for the Bengals on the boys side was freshman Henry Sund (17:34.6).
Kalispell Glacier's Sam Ells was the top finisher with a team of 15:41.4.
Capital soccer teams beat Flathead, Helena splits with Glacier
The Bruins added goals from six different players in a 6-0 blanking of Flathead on Friday.
"We played solidly against a depleted Flathead side," Capital soccer coach Stefan Wall said. "The guys weren't happy with the first half quality and showed themselves they could play better in the second."
Nathaniel Wilcox opened the scoring in the 25th minute. Trey Moseman (43'), Tizer Kazmierowski (45') and Jace Claassen (48') all followed in quick secession as Capital got 16 shots on goal compared to Flathead's one.
Dylan McLeod, Scott Swingley, Gunnar Shumate and Addison Wall all chipped in assets for Capital.
"We were dangerous with six goal scorers and more than half our assists came off the back line, which also notched its fifth shutout of the season," Wall said. "Scott, Addison, Sean, Liam and Luke were organized and effective. We will need more of that going forward."
Jake Jost (65') and Asher Steichen (78') rounded out the scoring for Capital in the win.
"Trey, Nate, Josiah and Gunnar controlled the middle and Jace was a constant threat up front," Wall said. "Bigger challenges remain. We will need to meet them going forward."
Lilli Danzer scored twice and the Bruins got past Flathead 2-1 on Friday afternoon. Kathryn Emmert and Sydney Emmons picked up assists in the win.
The Helena boys soccer team fell to Kalispell Glacier 4-0 on Friday night, while the Helena High girls followed that up with a 6-0 win to remain unbeaten.
Jefferson volleyball downs Columbus
Jefferson swept Columbus 3-0 (25-7, 25-16, 25-7) on Friday night.
Dakota Edmiston and Rachel VanBlaricom combined for 20 kills. Edmiston recorded four aces in the victory. Gracie Leiva added 12 assists and Sophie Livesay chipped in 2 blocks. Emma McCauley paced the team with 13 digs.
Jefferson improves to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play with the win.