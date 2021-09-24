Local roundup: Cross country teams stand out in Butte, Capital soccer teams sweep Flathead

Capital soccer teams beat Flathead, Helena splits with Glacier

The Bruins added goals from six different players in a 6-0 blanking of Flathead on Friday.

"We played solidly against a depleted Flathead side," Capital soccer coach Stefan Wall said. "The guys weren't happy with the first half quality and showed themselves they could play better in the second."

Nathaniel Wilcox opened the scoring in the 25th minute. Trey Moseman (43'), Tizer Kazmierowski (45') and Jace Claassen (48') all followed in quick secession as Capital got 16 shots on goal compared to Flathead's one.

Dylan McLeod, Scott Swingley, Gunnar Shumate and Addison Wall all chipped in assets for Capital.

"We were dangerous with six goal scorers and more than half our assists came off the back line, which also notched its fifth shutout of the season," Wall said. "Scott, Addison, Sean, Liam and Luke were organized and effective. We will need more of that going forward."

Jake Jost (65') and Asher Steichen (78') rounded out the scoring for Capital in the win.

"Trey, Nate, Josiah and Gunnar controlled the middle and Jace was a constant threat up front," Wall said. "Bigger challenges remain. We will need to meet them going forward."