Local roundup: Capital soccer teams find success, Helena girls sweep in soccer, volleyball

It was the opening weekend of the high school soccer season and it certainly was fruitful for the Helena Capital girls.

The Bruins, who advanced to the state quarterfinals last season, but have bigger aspirations, opened 2022 with a 5-2 win over Glacier on Friday in a playoff rematch from 2021.

Then, on Saturday, the Bruins returned to Northwest Park in Helena to take on Flathead and Capital turned in another solid performance and came away with a 2-1 win.

Lilli Danzer scored on Friday for CHS and she added her second goal of the season for the Bruins, as did Lauren Hoxie. Brooklyn Brisko and Ashlynn Cornwell combined to allow just three goals over the opening weekend and it led to a 2-0 start.

"The ladies played well," Capital head coach Brandon Price said. "We had some excellent midfield play and passing."

The Capital boys also opened their 2022 season on Friday and unlike the girls, they weren't all that happy with their result, which was a 2-2 draw.

CHS came away with a result but the Bruins felt they could have won and were much sharper on Saturday in a 6-1 victory over Flathead. Tizer Kazmierowski and Gunnar Shumate both scored twice for CHS, while Finn Mast and Trey Moseman had a goal apiece. Finn and Shumate also contributed with assists, as did Nate Wilcox and Jake Jost. Capital earned eight corners in the win; Flathead was held to six.

"A strong performance against an improved Flathead team," Capital boys head coach Stefan Wall said. "Tizer, Gunnar and Finn were dangerous and it showed. We defended well and stayed on the front foot. As a team, we have a lot to work and this weekend's slate helped us understand that."

Also on Saturday, the Helena High girls improved to 2-0 on the season and continued their unbeaten regular-season streak that started last season.

The Bengals didn't lose any matches last season and kept it that way on Saturday with a 6-3 win. Helena led 4-0 at the half. Tess Lawlor put two goals into the back of the net for HHS. Avery Kraft and Logan Todorovich also scored goals for Helena, as did Ashley Koenig and Elli Wilson.

The East Helena boys soccer team was also at home for its first varsity home match. The Vigilantes hosted Whitefish and were defeated 11-0. The Helena boys also lost to Glacier 5-0.

Volleyball

The high school volleyball season also started off this weekend as both Helena High and Capital were in Billings to take on opponents from the Eastern AA.

Helena High opened its season in impressive fashion with a five-set win over Billings Skyview (25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-8) and a three-set sweep of Billings West.

The Bengals had to show some toughness in the first match of the season after falling behind 2-1 in the match but rallied to win the next two sets and take the match 3-2. Lauren Heuiser led the way for the Bengals with 13 kills, while her sister Birdie Heuiser pitched in with 11 to go along with three blocks. Kim Feller added 29 assists and 11 digs for HHS.

Helena cruised over the Golden Bears who were the Class AA state runner-up in 2021 by the scores of 25-8, 25-12 and 25-21. Heuiser paced Helena again with six kills. Kim Feller contributed with seven assists and McKenzie Jackson pitched in with four digs, a block and an ace.

The Bruins also made their debut under new head coach Katie Clement and dropped their opening match in straight sets to West (25-8, 25-10, 25-18), as well as going down to Senior by the scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-7.

Tey'ana Lintner had three kills for Capital; Kalya Almquist had four assists and Nyeala Henrndon had three blocks against West. Almquist led the way for Capital with 10 assists and six digs. Ryley Chandler had a team-high seven kills. Herndon finished with six blocks as CHS fell to 0-2.

East Helena also had a solid start to the season at the Northwest-Southwest A volleyball tip-off. Teams played matches of two sets and on the first day, East Helena went 2-2, defeated Browning 2-0 (25-16, 25-16) and also Libby (25-19, 25-20). Ronan beat the Vigilantes 2-0 (15-25, 21-25). Polson also beat East Helena 2-0 by score of 25-23 and 25-15.

East Helena defeated Libby again on Saturday 25-6 and 25-11, before splitting with Columbia Falls 25-22, 22-25) and losing to Whitefish 25-24, 25-20.

Cross Country

It was also the first weekend of competition for cross country teams and on Saturday, Jefferson hosted the Jefferson High season opener.

Byron Fanning won the boys race with a time of 17:50 and in the girls meet, Renae Parker won going away with a time of 18:58, which was more than three minutes faster than the nearest competitor. Jefferson won the boys meet and Townsend took home first in the girls meet.

The Helena and Capital cross country teams started their seasons on Friday at the Billings Invite. Brady Romano took seventh after running a 16:35 to lead the way for CHS. Teammate Keiran Boyle took 17th after a time of 17:19. Henry Sund was Helena's top finisher and took 19th after posting a time 17:25.

The Helena boys were seventh overall in the team competition. Capital finished ninth. Elliot Stimpson (17:46, 29th) and Jake Matthews (32nd, 17:49) also helped the Bengals to a top-10 finish.

In the girls meet, the Helena Capital girls were the top local finisher and wound up in fourth place. The Bruins were led by Emma Compton who ran a 20:33 to take 18th. Lillian Grady had a solid showing and finished 33rd (21:17). Anya Cox of Capital aided the Bruins in their fourth-place finish by taking 37th (21:20). Helena High's top performers were Alivia Thunstrom (38th, 21:20) and Brianna Plant (39th, 21:23) as the Bengals took seventh.

