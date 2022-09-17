Local roundup: Capital, Helena High complete weekend sweeps in volleyball

Getting a taste of victory can do a lot for a team and that was on full display on Saturday afternoon for Capital volleyball.

One day after getting their first Western AA win of the season, in a match that lasted until approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday night, the Capital high volleyball team won its second straight conference match with a 3-1 win over Kalispell Flathead Saturday at the Bears Den by the scores of 26-24, 25-19, 23-25 and 25-14.

"They performed how I knew that they could," Capital head coach Katie Clements said. "They have done so well."

And it shows that a little confidence can go a long way. The Bruins needed five sets to dispatch of Glacier on Friday night, but thanks to some dominant play around the net, the Bruins ended things in four.

While Flathead did manage 29 kills against Capital, compared to 28 by the Bruins, CHS was credited with 17 blocks, giving it a huge edge over the Bravettes who had four.

"It helps a lot," Clements said of confidence. "We talked about that before the game, just trying to keep that same level of energy and that same level of confidence. We started a little rocky but (the players) turned it around pretty quick. I was proud of how they were able to flip that switch."

Nyeala Herndon was one reason Capital had a big edge in blocks and she finished with a match-high five. She also added six kills. Tey'ana Lintner and Riley Chandler both managed four blocks each and Chandler also said six kills in the win for CHS.

Taylor Ferretti also contributed to the winning effort with 13 digs and an ace. Kalya Almquist pitched in with 10 assists and six kills. Kaitlyn Haller managed digs kills as well for Capital.

Across town, Helena High also improved to 2-0 on the weekend as the Bengals swept Glacier 3-0 in the Jungle. Alex Bullock and Lauren Heuiser both had eight kills to pace HHS. Mackenzie Jackson pitched in with 16 assists, six aces and four blocks, while Blaise Morin added 13 digs.

Helena, Capital have solid showings at Mountain West Classic

Few cross country meets in the state of Montana have a field quite as strong as the Mountain West and both the Bengals and Bruins turned into solid showings.

In the girls meet, Capital finished 10th in the race that features teams throughout the Northwest. Emma Compton (42nd, 20:30), June Lay (72nd, 21:03), Claire Boutilier (74th, 21:05) and Greta Standish-McKay all finished in the top 100 overall for CHS.

Alivia Thunstrom (69th, 21:02) led the Bengals to an 18th-place finish and was one of two top-100 placers for HHS in the girls race. The other was Brianna Plant (92nd, 21:19). Bozeman won the team title. Annastasia Peters of Post Falls, Idaho won the girls individual title.

Helena High finished ninth in the boys race thanks to a 17th-place showing by Henry Ballinger (16:33). Brody Romano also had an outstanding race for Capital and took 14th (16:24) to lead the Bruins to a 16th-place finish. Henry Sund (46th, 17:10) and Jake Matthews (63,17:27) also finished in the top 100 overall for Helena High. Keiran Boyle also finished in the top 100 for CHS taking 35th overall after a time of 16:59.