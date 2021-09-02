Local roundup: Bengals, Bruins win on the road; Carly Ryan leads strong XC showing in Missoula

All four Helena area soccer teams were on the road Thursday as the Bengals were in Butte and the Bruins were in Missoula.

In Missoula, against Sentinel, both Bruin teams were part of 1-0 battles. The boys team came out on top thanks to a Trey Moseman goal, and an assist from Jace Claassen. The score was tied 0-0 until the 73rd minute when the Bruins finally broke through for the go-ahead goal.

"It was a gritty performance," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "We focused on set pieces and Jace sent in a great ball for Trey to nod in late in the game. We worked on set pieces this week, so pleased to see that go in but we need to finish our chances before the whistle blows."

The Capital girls weren't so lucky and fell 1-0 to the Spartans.

"It was a super hard-fought match," CHS girls head coach Brandon Price said. "There were multiple yellow cards but we ended up losing."

In Butte, the Helena boys improved to 2-1 on the young season thanks to a 4-2 win over the Bulldogs. Kyler Smith, Travis Robertson, Jack Nasset and Nate Brauhn all scored goals in the win for Helena High. Jasper Cook, Robertson and Tommaso Netto added assists.