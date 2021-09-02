Local roundup: Bengals, Bruins win on the road; Carly Ryan leads strong XC showing in Missoula

All four Helena area soccer teams were on the road Thursday as the Bengals were in Butte and the Bruins were in Missoula.
In Missoula, against Sentinel, both Bruin teams were part of 1-0 battles. The boys team came out on top thanks to a Trey Moseman goal, and an assist from Jace Claassen. The score was tied 0-0 until the 73rd minute when the Bruins finally broke through for the go-ahead goal.
"It was a gritty performance," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "We focused on set pieces and Jace sent in a great ball for Trey to nod in late in the game. We worked on set pieces this week, so pleased to see that go in but we need to finish our chances before the whistle blows."
The Capital girls weren't so lucky and fell 1-0 to the Spartans.
"It was a super hard-fought match," CHS girls head coach Brandon Price said. "There were multiple yellow cards but we ended up losing."
In Butte, the Helena boys improved to 2-1 on the young season thanks to a 4-2 win over the Bulldogs. Kyler Smith, Travis Robertson, Jack Nasset and Nate Brauhn all scored goals in the win for Helena High. Jasper Cook, Robertson and Tommaso Netto added assists.
"The boys played well," Helena boys head coach Carl Straub said. "We still have some things to work on obviously, but we are pleased. Anytime you can get three points on the road, that's always a good thing."
Helena High will host Sentinel on Saturday in its home opener at Siebel Soccer Fields. The boys will play at 12:30 p.m, following the girls match at 10:30 a.m.
"It will be great to have a match at home," Straub said. "It's always tough to play on the road and having three matches on the road to start has been draining on these guys."
The Bengal girls also improved to 3-0 on the season thanks to a 10-0 win over the Bulldogs.
Avery Kraft scored a hat trick plus one leading the Bengals with four goals. Elsa Grebenc added two, while Logan Todorovich, Mia Melton, Camryn Moses and Kaiya Newby also scored. The game ended in the 56th minute due to the mercy rule. In three games, the Helena girls have outscored opposing teams 27-2.
Cross Country
The Helena High girls have big goals this season and on Thursday, the Bengals had an impressive team showing at the Missoula Coaches Invite with four Bengals taking spots in the top seven including Carly Ryan (18:57) who was second and Odessa Zentz (20:07), who took fourth. Annie Menden was also sixth for Helena and Rylie Schoenfeld (20:25) took seventh (20:32).
The Bruins also had three runners finish in the top 20 of the meet led by Emma Compton. She finished 10th with a time of 20:34. Katie Sheridan took 15th for CHS (20:46) while freshman Amber Lund ran a 21:14 to take 17th.
"We have an exciting young team this year," Capital head coach Anna Doran said. "And we showed huge improvements from last week."
In the boys race, Capital also had a stellar showing with six of its runners finishing inside the top 20 paced by Brody Romano (17:08) who was ninth. Tyler Jost finished right behind him in 11th (17:13) followed by Jacob Curry (13th, 17:17), Henry Ballinger (15th, 17:21), Carlin Ostad (16th, 17:23) and Keiran Boyle, who wound up in 20th after a time of 17:39.
The Helena High boys top finisher was Evan Stefaniak who took 33rd after running an 18:22. Henry Sund, a freshman, posted a time of 18:29 to finish 34th and Adam Ryland-Davis was 36th for HHS (18:37).
