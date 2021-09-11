Local prep roundup: Capital volleyball wins again in five sets; Helena girls, Capital boys take third in Bozeman XC meet

Following a dramatic, five-set victory on Thursday in their home opener, the Helena Capital Bruins notched another come-from-behind win, defeating Missoula Hellgate in five sets in Western AA volleyball in Missoula Saturday.
Capital opened the match with 25-9 victory, however, Hellgate won the next two sets 25-22 and 25-21. In the third, the Bruins fended off defeat with a 30-28 win and then in the fifth set, the Bruins won 15-10 to improve to 2-0 in Western AA conference play, as well as 3-5 overall.
Kayla Almquist had a big match for the Bruins with team highs in assists (29) and aces with three. Capital's hitters also came through as Rachel Stacey finished with 11 kills and Parklyn Heller managed 10. Tey'ana Linter also contributed in a big way with five blocks.
Camille Sherrill paced Hellgate in the loss with 17 kills, 17 digs and three blocks.
Capital will be on the road against Kalispell Glacier and Flathead next Friday and Saturday.
Jefferson volleyball downs Big Timber
Rachel VanBlaricom had 17 kills and Jefferson eased by Big Timber 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-13) on Saturday night. Emma McCauley paced Jefferson with 24 digs and a pair of aces and Gracie Leiva totaled 16 assists. At the net, Bayley Taney picked up four blocks.
Jefferson improves to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.
Helena High girls, Capital boys take third in Bozeman XC Meet
In cross country action in Bozeman on Saturday, the Helena High girls, who have finished third in Class AA during the previous two seasons, took third in Bozeman behind the host team, Bozeman (66) and Missoula Hellgate (83) as the Bengals had 90 total. Helena Capital wasn't far behind in sixth with 164.
Kylie Hartnett paced the Bengals and finished second in the meet with a time of 18:52. Townsend's Emma Stolte took fourth after running a 19:34 and in fifth was Carly Ryan of Helena (19:41).
Odessa Zentz also finished in the top-20 (16th, 20:22) as did Capital's Katie Sheridan, who finished 18th and was the first Bruin across the finish line in 20:25. Emma Compton also finished 22nd for CHS with a time of 20:48.
Other Capital finishers in the top-50 overall were Amber Lund, who finished 37th thanks to a time of 21:17, Lilian Grady (44th, 21:43), Claire Boutilier (45th, 21:44) and Ella Shropshire (46th, 21:46).
The other Helena High girls in the top-50 on Saturday were: Annie Menden (31st, 21:06), Rylie Schoenfeld (36th, 21:16) and Brianna Plant (50th, 21:51).
Capital managed a third-place showing in the boys meet with 114 points. Hellgate was first with 59; Bozeman was third with 87. Helena High wound up in ninth with 321.
Brody Romano of CHS was the top local finisher in the boys race and was just outside of the top-10, finishing 11th (16:46). Two other Bruins finished in the top-25: Henry Ballinger (19th, 17:03) and Carlin Ostad (21st, 17:10).
Other Capital finishers included: Tyler Jost (30th, 17:32), Keiran Boyle (33rd, 17:39) and Jacob Curry (34th, 17:39).
Helena High's top finishers were Henry Sund who was 48th (17:56) and Evan Stefaniak (54th, 17:59).
