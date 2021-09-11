Local prep roundup: Capital volleyball wins again in five sets; Helena girls, Capital boys take third in Bozeman XC meet

Jefferson improves to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.

Helena High girls, Capital boys take third in Bozeman XC Meet

In cross country action in Bozeman on Saturday, the Helena High girls, who have finished third in Class AA during the previous two seasons, took third in Bozeman behind the host team, Bozeman (66) and Missoula Hellgate (83) as the Bengals had 90 total. Helena Capital wasn't far behind in sixth with 164.

Kylie Hartnett paced the Bengals and finished second in the meet with a time of 18:52. Townsend's Emma Stolte took fourth after running a 19:34 and in fifth was Carly Ryan of Helena (19:41).

Odessa Zentz also finished in the top-20 (16th, 20:22) as did Capital's Katie Sheridan, who finished 18th and was the first Bruin across the finish line in 20:25. Emma Compton also finished 22nd for CHS with a time of 20:48.

Other Capital finishers in the top-50 overall were Amber Lund, who finished 37th thanks to a time of 21:17, Lilian Grady (44th, 21:43), Claire Boutilier (45th, 21:44) and Ella Shropshire (46th, 21:46).

The other Helena High girls in the top-50 on Saturday were: Annie Menden (31st, 21:06), Rylie Schoenfeld (36th, 21:16) and Brianna Plant (50th, 21:51).