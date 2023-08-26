All four Class AA soccer teams in Helena were at home on Saturday and all four teams were victorious on the opening day of the 2023 season.

The Capital Bruin boys, who dropped just one match in the regular season in 2022, roared out of the gates with an 8-0 victory over Missoula Big Sky at Northwest Park.

Josiah Bibeau opened the scoring on a PK, but Gunnar Shumate found Tizer Kazmierowski six minutes later for another goal, setting the tone early. Trey Moseman scored his first goal of the season, thanks to an assist from Wilcox and before half, Wilcox scored too, making it 4-0 CHS.

In the second half, the Bruins offense continued to shine as Jake Jost, Shumate (2nd goal), Ray O'Conner, and Zephyr each found the back of the net. Moseman notched three assists, while Jost added one.

"A good first outing against a Big Sky team that is better than they might think,' Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "We got clicking in the first half and made the ball do the work. With eight scorers and 21 players into the match I felt, our depth showed up as the match wore on."

In the girls match, the Bruins also bested Big Sky 2-1 to improve to 1-0. Katerina Routzahn and Gracie Mockel scored goals for CHS, which used a stellar defensive effort to earn three points.

Helena High was also in action against Butte High and the Bengal boys matched their win total from last season thanks to a 9-0 rout of Butte at the Siebel Soccer Fields.

It was a similar story in the girls match as the Bengals won by mercy rule, 10-0. Helena High wore out the net against the Bulldgs, especially Madilyn Todorovich and Avery Kraft.

Kraft, who was already the career leader in goals for the Bengals, added another hat trick to her resume and scored four goals total. Todorovich did the same and the game was called in the 73rd minute. Hazel Bishop also notched a goal for HHS, as did Jadyn Koffler.

Helena High and Great Falls High split in XC dual

On Friday, the Helena Bengals and Great Falls Bison opened their respective cross country meets with a dual at the 10 mile park. HHS dominated the girls matchup with 15 points compared to 45. Helena swept the top six team spots and Brianna Plant had the top time with 21:09.

Elliot Stimpson and Milo Kauffman both ran 16:43 which was the best time for any Helena boys runner as the Bison bested the Bengals 33-23.

On Saturday in Boulder, Jefferson, Three Forks, and Capital competed in the Jefferson season opener.

In the boys meet, JHS won first place with 21 points compared to 49 for Three Forks and 51 for Capital. The Panthers Luke Mest won the meet with a time of 16:20. The girls meet, at least the team scores weren't finalized, but Capital took first place. Alla Romano (21:51) and Amber Lund (21:54) took second and third. Kyle Meissner of Townsend took first after a time of 21:17.

Volleyball

Local volleyball teams also opened their seasons on Saturday. Helena High was in Billings to take on Skyview and Senior.

Senior, the defending state champs, swept the Bengals 3-0 by the scores of 25-20, 25-21, and 25-12. Makenzie Jackson had 11 kills in the loss. Annika Nehring pitched in with eight digs and an ace. Skyview also bested the Bengals in a 3-2 match (17-25, 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, and 16-14). Jackson was a force in defeat for HHS with 17 kills, two aces and 2.5 blocks. The Bruins were swept by both Billings West and Skyview, falling to Skyview 25-11, 25-13, and 25-16. CHS fell to West 25-8, 25-8 and 25-13. Taylor Ferretti led CHS in assists with nine in both matches. Riley Chandler also notched a team-high seven kills against West.

East Helena also opened its season in the Eastern A tip-off tournament. The Vigilantes dropped both matches 2-0 to Lockwood and Billings Central.