High school roundup: Bengal girls, Capital boys win soccer matches on the road, XC in Missoula

Less than a week after shutting out Helena Capital, the Helena High girls soccer team extended its shutout streak to 160 minutes this season with a 2-0 win over the road over Kalispell Glacier Thursday.

And just like in that matchup against the Bruins, it was Rachel Plaster who broke a scoreless tie early in the second half. Plaster scored in a header in the 52nd minute and followed it up with an insurance goal in the 76th not wrap up the win for the Bengals.

"Both of Rachel's goals were incredible," Helena girls head coach Mike Meloy said. "One was on a header on a corner kick and it was classic and the other was a direct free kick and it went in a place that where the keeper couldn't even get to it. Both goals were beautiful."

The Bengals allowed five corner kicks and more impressively, zero corner kicks in the win.

The boys team was also in Kalispell to take on Glacier and the Bengals played to a 2-2 draw against the Wolfpack. Ethan Hayes scored in the first half for Helena and in the second, Jacob Demmons scored, which helped Helena earn a tie result on the road.