High school roundup: Bengal girls, Capital boys win soccer matches on the road, XC in Missoula

Less than a week after shutting out Helena Capital, the Helena High girls soccer team extended its shutout streak to 160 minutes this season with a 2-0 win over the road over Kalispell Glacier Thursday.
And just like in that matchup against the Bruins, it was Rachel Plaster who broke a scoreless tie early in the second half. Plaster scored in a header in the 52nd minute and followed it up with an insurance goal in the 76th not wrap up the win for the Bengals.
"Both of Rachel's goals were incredible," Helena girls head coach Mike Meloy said. "One was on a header on a corner kick and it was classic and the other was a direct free kick and it went in a place that where the keeper couldn't even get to it. Both goals were beautiful."
The Bengals allowed five corner kicks and more impressively, zero corner kicks in the win.
The boys team was also in Kalispell to take on Glacier and the Bengals played to a 2-2 draw against the Wolfpack. Ethan Hayes scored in the first half for Helena and in the second, Jacob Demmons scored, which helped Helena earn a tie result on the road.
Also on Thursday, Capital was in Kalispell, taking on Flathead in boys and girls soccer. Both matches ended up 1-0, with the Bruins winning on the boys side of things, thanks to a goal from Eli Voss in the 85th minute. The Bruins had 17 shots on goal compared for Glacier. Henry Lauerman was credited with six saves in the shutout.
The Capital girls were also on the road against Flathead and dropped a tight contest 1-0, after conceding a goal in the second half to the Braves.
Both soccer teams are schedule to play at home on Saturday, although it's unclear if the Helena Public School proposal for fans will be approved by the county health department by then.
Capital will host Glacier in boys and girls matches at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Northwest Park, while Helena High will host Flathead at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Siebel Soccer Fields.
Cross Country
The cross country teams for Helena High and Capital were also on the road and in Missoula, the Bengal girls took second place in the team competition, finishing behind Missoula Hellgate.
Kylie Hartnett finished third for Helena High with a time of 18:53. Sage Brooks of Hellgate won after finishing in 18:38. Odessa Zentz was also fifth for the Bengals and right behind her was Rylie Schoenfield in seventh. Carly Ryan was also 19th for Helena and Anna Menden was 24th.
The Capital girls finished fifth as a team and had two runners, Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh (13, 20:45) and Anna Doran (15th, 21:02) crack the top 15. Rosalie Mortenson also finished 25th for CHS.
In the boys competition, Missoula Sentinel finished first. Capital was third and Helena High finished 5th.
The top individual performer for the Bruins was Henry Ballinger who took eighth and finished in 17:24. Brody Romero was 13th, Carlin Onstad was 16th and Jacob Curry was 23rd.
Helena High was fifth in the team competition. Dallin Christensen led the way for the Bengals, getting 22nd overall. His teammate Ethan Nelson (30th) was the other Bengal boys runner to finish in the top 30.
