High school primer: Soccer, XC teams hit the road Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The soccer and cross country teams for Capital and Helena High opened their seasons last weekend, competing against each other.

The soccer teams held their first crosstown matches of the season at Nelson Stadium, while the cross country teams competed head-to-head in the Capital City Duals at Siebel Soccer Fields.

On Thursday, all four teams will be hitting the road. The cross country teams of Helena High and Capital will travel to Missoula, while the soccer teams will be in Kalispell.

"That should be a good opportunity for us," Capital boys head coach Stefan Wall said. "We will get to go on the bus and there will be fans there against us and I always like that."

Fans are allowed at sporting events in Kalispell, with two tickets per home participant. The Capital boys will play Kalispell Flathead at 3 p.m., followed by the girls at 5 p.m.

Capital is fresh off a 1-1 draw with Helena High. Both teams were excellent defensively and limiting goals should continue to be a strength with Dylan Maharg (Helena) and Henry Lauerman (Capital) in net.

The Bengals will also be in Kalispell, but they will take on Glacier at 3 p.m. Helena High will play the Glacier girls at 5 p.m.