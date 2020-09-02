High school primer: Soccer, XC teams hit the road Thursday

The soccer and cross country teams for Capital and Helena High opened their seasons last weekend, competing against each other.
The soccer teams held their first crosstown matches of the season at Nelson Stadium, while the cross country teams competed head-to-head in the Capital City Duals at Siebel Soccer Fields.
On Thursday, all four teams will be hitting the road. The cross country teams of Helena High and Capital will travel to Missoula, while the soccer teams will be in Kalispell.
"That should be a good opportunity for us," Capital boys head coach Stefan Wall said. "We will get to go on the bus and there will be fans there against us and I always like that."
Fans are allowed at sporting events in Kalispell, with two tickets per home participant. The Capital boys will play Kalispell Flathead at 3 p.m., followed by the girls at 5 p.m.
Capital is fresh off a 1-1 draw with Helena High. Both teams were excellent defensively and limiting goals should continue to be a strength with Dylan Maharg (Helena) and Henry Lauerman (Capital) in net.
The Bengals will also be in Kalispell, but they will take on Glacier at 3 p.m. Helena High will play the Glacier girls at 5 p.m.
While the boys crosstown game was a draw, the Helena High girls scored a decisive 4-0 victory over Capital. Elsa Grebenc scored twice for the Bengals, who also picked up where they left off defensively a year ago.
Last season, Helena High allowed just 11 goals during the regular season and pitched its third-straight shutout against Capital last Saturday.
In cross country, both the Bengals and Bruins will get their first real taste of competition as both varsity squads will compete against the rest of the Western AA in Missoula on Thursday as all eight schools will be in attendance.
Defending girls Class AA state champion Kylie Hartnett will be among the individual favorites. She won the meet in Helena by a healthy margin last week.
Odessa Zentz, an all-state runner last season will also compete for the Bengals along with Rylie Schoenfield, Carly Ryan, Annie Menden, Maddy Murgel and Claire Downing.
Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Emma Compton, Ellie Doran, Katie Sheridan, Nina Bracht-Bedell, Ella Krumm and Molly Harmon will be among those running for Capital.
On the boys side of things, Capital had the top five runners against Helena High and they were Henry Ballinger, Brody Romano, Tyler Jost, Carlin Onstad and Jacob Curry. The other varsity runners are Keiran Boyle and Charlie Michaletz.
Helena High will be led by Ethan Nelson, Dallin Christensen, Adam Ryland-Davis, Mason Roush, Trey Schlepp, Ian Rasmann and Taylor Parisot.
After traveling to Kalispell on Thursday, both soccer teams will return home Saturday. Capital will host Flathead, starting with the boys match at 11 a.m. Helena High's teams will host Glacier, starting at the same time.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
