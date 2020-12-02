Helena High's Kylie Hartnett and Robert Wagner are IR All-Area Runners of the Year

It was another strong year for local cross country teams as the Townsend girls team took home another state title and Helena High's Kylie Hartnett finished as the Class AA girls runner-up.

Hartnett finished second with a time of 19:26 at the Class AA state meet. It was her second straight top-two finish as she was the state champion in 2019 and also earned all-state honors in 2018.

With another stellar season, she was also selected for her third straight IR All-Area Runner of the Year award. The senior-to-be can attempt to make it four straight with a strong campaign next fall.

The other strong contender for the girls award was Townsend's Emma Stolte, who finished third (20:31) in the Class B state meet and led the Bulldogs to their second consecutive state championship.

In addition to Stolte, Townsend had three other girls who earned all-state honors on their way to the team title and each of them made the All-Area team. They are Bailey Taves, Sarah Christensen and Justene Santi.

Townsend will bring back each of its top four runners next season, so they will be a contender again in Class B.