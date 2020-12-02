Helena High's Kylie Hartnett and Robert Wagner are IR All-Area Runners of the Year

It was another strong year for local cross country teams as the Townsend girls team took home another state title and Helena High's Kylie Hartnett finished as the Class AA girls runner-up.
Hartnett finished second with a time of 19:26 at the Class AA state meet. It was her second straight top-two finish as she was the state champion in 2019 and also earned all-state honors in 2018.
With another stellar season, she was also selected for her third straight IR All-Area Runner of the Year award. The senior-to-be can attempt to make it four straight with a strong campaign next fall.
The other strong contender for the girls award was Townsend's Emma Stolte, who finished third (20:31) in the Class B state meet and led the Bulldogs to their second consecutive state championship.
In addition to Stolte, Townsend had three other girls who earned all-state honors on their way to the team title and each of them made the All-Area team. They are Bailey Taves, Sarah Christensen and Justene Santi.
Townsend will bring back each of its top four runners next season, so they will be a contender again in Class B.
Rounding out the All-Area team was a pair of Helena High runners: Odessa Zentz and Rylie Schoenfeld. Zentz made the team for the second time after earning her second all-state finish.
On the boys side of things, Robert Wagner of Helena High was the only local runner to earn all-state honors as he took home 14th in his final race for the Bengals thanks to a time of 17:20. He was joined on the All-Area team by teammate and fellow senior Trystan Brewer.
Carlin Onstad and Brody Romano, a junior and sophomore, respectively, each made the team for Capital, as well as two runners from Townsend: Zack Wickens and Ty Steele. Logan Hornung also made the team from Jefferson.
Here are is the entire All-Area team:
2020 IR All-Area Cross Country
GIRLS
Kylie Hartnett, Helena, jr.
State AA runner-up, 19:26; HHS/CHS/Bu Triad champion, 18:46; Led Lady Bengals to State 3rd-place finish; 3-time IR All-Area Runner of the Year
Emma Stolte, Townsend, jr.
3rd at State, 20:31; Led Lady Bulldogs to repeat State B championship; 3-time IR All-Area Team
Odessa Zentz, Helena, jr.
14th at State AA, 20:38; 3rd at HHS/CHS/Bu Triad, 20:20; Helped Lady Bengals to State AA 3rd-place finish; 2-time All-Area Team
Bailey Taves, Townsend, jr.
8th at State B, 21:37; Helped Lady Bulldogs to repeat State B championship; 2-time All-Area Team
Sarah Christensen, Townsend, jr.
9th at State B, 21:38; Helped Lady Bulldogs to repeat State B championship; 3-time All-Area Team
Rylie Schoenfeld, Helena, jr.
20th at State AA, 21:00; 4th at HHS/CHS/Bu Triad, 20:35
Justene Santi, Townsend, so.
12th at State B, 21:59; Helped Lady Bulldogs to repeat State B championship; 2-time All-Area Team
Honorable Mention: Carly Ryan, Helena; Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Capital; Delaney Stearns, Jefferson
BOYS
Robert Wagner, Helena, sr.
14th at State AA, 17:31; 2nd at HHS/CHS/Bu Triad, 17:20
Carlin Onstad, Capital, jr.
19th at State AA, 17:39; 3rd at HHS/CHS/Bu Triad, 17:31; 2-time IR All-Area team
Brody Romano, Capital, so.
22nd at State AA, 17:45; 4th at at HHS/CHS/Bu Triad 17:39
Trystan Brewer, Helena, sr.
28th at State AA, 17:54; HHS/CHS/Bu Triad champion, 17:17; 3-time All-Area team
Logan Hornung, Jefferson, fr.
22nd at State B, 18:53
Ty Henry Steele, Townsend, sr.
28th at State B, 18:58; 2-time All-Area team
Zach Wickens, Townsend, sr.
35th at State B, 19:19
Honorable Mention: Henry Ballinger, Capital; Logan Gilmore, Jefferson; Ace Edgerton, Townsend
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
