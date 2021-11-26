Helena High's Kylie Hartnett and Capital's Brody Romano are IR All-Area Cross Country Runners of the Year

The fall high school sports season has come and gone and once again, there were exciting storylines across the board in the Helena area.

The state cross country meets were held in October and after local teams took home hardware in recent years, that trend continued as the Townsend Bulldogs were second in the Class B girls state meet.

Townsend boasted a number of talented runners including Emma Stolte, who took home the 2021 Class B state championship. She was also a key part of the Bulldogs winning team championships in 2019 and 2020.

However when it comes to the All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2021, Helena High's Kylie Hartnett took home the honor after finishing with her third consecutive top-2 finish in Class AA.

Hartnett is now a four-time runner of the year. She's also a four-time all-state performer and was the 2019 Class AA individual state champion. She will be running for the University of Utah in college.

Hartnett finished runner-up in each of the past two seasons at state and this year did so after running a time of 18:25, which would have easily won her the Class B state championship if she ran in that classification. She also finished fifth in the always challenging Mountain West Classic. That fifth-place finish also happened to be her lowest place of the season.

Renae Parker is another notable selection on the girls All-Area team as the Jefferson runner was the runner-up in Class B to Stolte.

Parker is a junior and should be a contender for Girls Runner of the Year in 2022, as could Kathryn Sheridan who earned her way on the all-area team after leading Capital to a seventh-place finish at state, as well as finishing in the top 25 at the Class AA state meet and the Mountain West Classic.

Helena High's Odessa Zentz also earned another selection following a third all-state showing. She helped the Bengals finish fourth and will be doing track and cross country at Northern Arizona.

On the boys side of things, there were a number of stellar performers but no runners that earned all-state honors in 2021.

Brody Romano of Capital is one who came close. He was 23rd at the Class AA state meet and helped the Bruins take seventh in the boys meet. He also finished 43rd at the Mountain West and was champion of the crosstown meet between Capital and Helena High, all of which was enough to garner him Boys All Area Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Logan Hornung of Jefferson, a sophomore, just missed all-state honors in Class B, finishing 17th. Yet, the effort was good enough to get him a place on the all-area team.

The boys team is made up of four Capital Bruins and three Jefferson Panthers.

The full all-area teams are listed below:

2021 IR All-Area Cross Country

BOYS

Brody Romano, Capital, jr.

23rd at Class AA State, 17:06, led CHS to seventh-place; 43rd at Mountain West, 17:04; 16th at 7of7 Race 1, 17:01; Crosstown champion, 17:31

Logan Hornung, Jefferson, so.

17th at Class B State, 17:49, led JHS to fifth-place; 24th at 7of7 Race 1, 17:58;

Logan Gilmore, Jefferson, sr.

24th at B State, 17:59, helped JHS to fifth-place; 25th at 7of7 Race 2, 18:49;

Tyler Jost, Capital, sr.

33rd at AA State, 17:27, helped CHS to seventh-place; 82nd at Mountain West; 7th at 7of7 Race 3, 17:31; Third at Crosstown, 17:46

Henry Ballinger, Capital, jr.

34th at AA Meet, 17:28, helped CHS to seventh-place; 59th at Mountain West; 7th at 7of7 Race 2, 17:12; Crosstown runner-up, 17:39

Luke Mest, Jefferson, so.

37th at B Meet, 18:29, helped JHS to fifth-place; 26th at 7of7 Race 4, 19:23

Jacob Curry, Capital, sr.

46th at AA Meet, 17:40, helped CHS to seventh-place; 116th at Mountain West; fifth at 7of7 Race 5, 17:52; fifth at Crosstown, 17:54

Honorable Mention

Henry Sund, Helena; Carlin Onstad, Capital; Dylan Mikesell, JHS

GIRLS

Kylie Hartnett, Helena, sr.

Class AA runner-up, 18:25, led HHS to fourth-place; 5th at Mountain West Classic, 18:51; 7of7 runner-up Race 1, 18:17; Crosstown champion, 18:44; Four-time All-Stater (7-1-2-2); Four-time Crosstown champion; HHS record-holder of 17:38 (Butte, 2019)

Emma Stolte, Townsend, sr.

Class B champion, 19:18, led BCHS to 2nd-place; 24th at Mountain West, 20:12; 5th at 7of7 Race 1, 18:58; Four-time All-Stater (6-2-3-1)

Renae Parker, Jefferson, jr.

Class B runner-up, 19:32; 11th at Mountain West, 19:36; 9th at 7o7 Race 1, 20:01

Odessa Zentz, Helena, sr.

Eighth at AA Meet, 19:52, helped HHS to fourth-place; 17th at Mountain West, 19:59; 1st at 7of7 Race 3, 19:52; Crosstown runner-up, 19:52; Three-time All-Stater

Kathryn Sheridan, Capital, so.

21st at AA Meet, 20:28, led CHS to 7th-place; 22nd at Mountain West, 20:10; 8th at 7of7 Race 2, 20:40; 3rd at Crosstown, 19:58

Rylie Schoenfeld, Helena, sr.

25th at AA Meet, 20:39, helped HHS to 4th-place; 42nd at Mountain West; 4th at 7of7 Race 4, 20:48; 5th at Crosstown, 21:12

Memphys Meier, Townsend, fr.

14th at B Meet, 21:14, helped BCHS to 2nd-place; 13th at 7of7 Race 2, 21:21

Justene Santee, Townsend, jr.

17th at B Meet, 21:40, helped BCHS to 2nd-place; 108th at Mountain West; 9th at 7o7 Race 3, 21:27

Honorable mention

Claire Boutilier, Capital; Emma Compton, Capital; Bailey Taves, Townsend; Annie Menden, Helena; Carly Ryan, Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0